DST Reveals 3000 LE The Nightmare Before Christmas Deluxe Figure Set

Diamond Select Toys continues to reveal its line up of San Diego Comic Con 2021 exclusive collectibles. This time we are traveling to Halloweentown as Jack Skellington is preparing to create his own Christmas. Limited to 3,000 pieces, Diamond Select Toys is releasing a massive figure set with Jack Skellington and his own deluxe diorama. The diorama will include The Hanging Tree, Jack's toy building stations, a variety of creepy Halloween Christmas toys, as well as Jack Skellington himself in fully articulated Diamond Select Toys form. The Handing Tree is probably the creepiest accessory to release but will be a great piece to use with other The Nightmare Before Christmas Diamond Select figures.

The 2021 SDCC exclusive release will come in a full-colored window box, and Diamond Select Toys has even released sample images of possible packaging design. This massive The Nightmare Before Christmas figure set will be a hit for any fans of this beloved film and not cheap coming in at $119.99. The best way to secure this set would be to reserve one through your local comic book store, but pre-orders are online and located here. The set is limited to only 3,000 pieces, so be sure you get yours before they sell out.

"What is this? It's an all-new exclusive box set celebrating Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas! This massive set features Jack Skellington and everything he needs to make Christmas happen: the Hanging Tree, his toy-building table, and various toys! Jack is fully articulated, and the set comes displayed in a full-color window box. Designed by Eamon O'Donoghue and sculpted by Cortes Studios. Limited to 3000 Pieces."

Product Features

7 inch (17.78cm) scale

From Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

Sculpted by Cortes Studios

Limited to 3000 pieces

Box Contents