The Nightmare King Rides on in with New LEGO DREAMZzz Set Dive into the world of LEGO DREAMZzz once again as even more magical and creative sets have arrived from the Land of Dreams

Beware the Nightmare King as LEGO unleashes his fury and his pegasus with a new LEGO DREAMZzz set. Coming in at 482 pieces, Zoey and Nova need your help in stopping these nightmares. The nightmare pegasus stands at 8" tall and will feature an articulated head, hooves, hips, and tail. Three minifigures are included with Zoey, Nova, the wicked Nightmare King, and even the nightmare Susan. These LEGO DREAMZzz sets are wild, and they are packed with creativity and imagination that will drive the minds of kids. Take on the nightmare with this new set, and the Pegasus Flying Horse is priced at $49.99. Pre-orders are live for this set right here on August 2023. Be sure to check out all of the other fun LEGO DREAMZzz sets as well to enter the Dream World in style.

LEGO DREAMZzz Nightmare Pegasus Destroys the Day

"Let kids aged 8+ fly into the action of the dream world with this LEGO® DREAMZzz™ Pegasus Flying Horse (71457) building toy set. Based on the TV show, the set follows Zoey as she rescues her friend Nova, who's been captured by nightmare creature Susan on the pegasus flying horse! Story-led building instructions let kids immerse themselves in the action and unleash their imaginations by deciding Zoey's path."

"To help Zoey rescue Nova, kids can choose to build a bird figure companion for her or give her wings so she can pursue the nightmares. As well as encouraging creativity and imagination, the 2 building options provide double the playtime. The pegasus flying horse toy has an articulated head, hips, hooves and tail, so kids can easily pose and play with it. Both the Nightmare King's detailed throne and Zoey's bird can connect to the back of the creature."