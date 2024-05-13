Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: avengers, lego, marvel

The Avengers Assemble with the New Age of Ultron Set from LEGO

Get ready for some more bite size fun as LEGO is back with some new releases including a new Avengers MCU Set

The Earth's Mightest Heroes are back as LEGO has unveiled their latest set inspired by The Infinity Saga. Coming to life from Avengers: Age of Ultron, a new 613 diorama has been crafted, which assembles the heroes from the beginning of the film. Featuring 613 pieces, the Avengers are all together once again for a slick set that measures 7" tall, 10.5" wide, and 11" deep. Hydra is in trouble here as the Hulk, Thor, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Captain America, and Iron Man are together once again and bringing the fight to them. All of the heroes are captured in action taking on the brick base with LEGO minifigures of some Hydra Troopers are also included. Build the arctic landscape and show the Avengers in action with a fun diorama that Marvel Studios collectors will not want to miss. Pre-orders for The Avengers Assemble: Age of Ultron set are not live but the set is priced at $99.99 and releases on August 1, 2024. Avengers!

LEGO Assembles the Avengers from Age of Ultron

"The playset is based on the big battle scene from Marvel Studios' hit movie Avengers: Age of Ultron. Included in the versatile building toy are 5 Avengers minifigures – Hawkeye, Black Widow, Captain America, Iron Man and Thor – a large Hulk figure and 3 Hydra Troopers minifigures. The 5 modules that comprise the set can be configured for endless play possibilities or combined to create an impressive display piece."

Avengers playset – This buildable Super Hero toy recreates the epic battle from Marvel Studios' Avengers: Age of Ultron with a host of LEGO® Marvel minifigures and authentic features

Collectible Avengers LEGO® Marvel characters – This play-and-display buildable toy comes with Black Widow, Captain America, Iron Man, Thor and 3 Hydra Trooper minifigures, plus a larger Hulk figure

Many ways to play – Set comprises 5 modules, which can be configured for endless play possibilities or combined tocreate an eye-catching Super Hero display piece

