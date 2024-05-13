Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, predator

NECA Debuts Exclusive Ultimate Bear Blood Feral Predator from Prey

Coming to life from the Target Haulathon program NECA debuts a new Bear Blood Feral Predator Ultimate figure has arrived

Target has been kicking off its NECA Haulothon for the past month with some impressive releases across all its brands. Some of these releases can be found in stores now, as well as online drops that are happening weekly. This past week, fans of this Predator film Prey were able to snag up online orders for their latest and bloodiest release yet. This online drop finally gave fans a closer look at this bloody release featuring the Feral Predator after its encounter with the bear in the river. This Bear Blood variant figure gives the alien a terrifying new blood-red deco on top of its cloaked mode. The Feral Predator will come with quite a few accessories with a mask, magnetic backpack, two different spear parts, the iconic gauntlet blades, as well as interchangeable mandibles. The whole release features some bloody packaging and will be a great figure to add to any Predator or Prey collection. Fans can hopefully find these figures in Target Stores now, as well as any restock options on the Haulothon site.

Prey – Ultimate Feral "Bear Blood" Predator

"Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, the thrilling movie Prey is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior who has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters on the Great Plains. When danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technologically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries."

"This 7-inch scale action figure is detailed to depict the Feral Predator's appearance after winning its fight against a bear. Drenched in blood after the brutal brawl, this cloaked Predator includes mask, magnetic backpack, collapsed and extended spear parts, gauntlet blades, interchangeable mandibles, and hands. Features special translucent packaging and slipcover."

