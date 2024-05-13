Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: krampus, NECA

The Naughty List Awaits with NECA's New Krampus Deluxe Figure

Be careful with Christmas this year as Krampus is on the hunt as NECA has unveiled their latest deluxe horror 7” action figure

Article Summary NECA unleashes a new Krampus 7" deluxe figure from the 2015 horror-comedy film.

Standing over 10” tall, the figure comes with swappable hands and multiple accessories.

Accessories include attachable tongues, bells, a snow globe, and more for $99.99.

Set for an October 2024 release, pre-orders are available now on select fan sites.

In 2015, horror fans got a new type of film that gave like to the twisted holiday myth of Krampus. Krampus is said to be the companion of Saint Nicholas, who visits homes and punishes those who have been naughty or misbehaved. The hit horror-comedy film brings this mythos to life as the movie follows a dysfunctional family who have gathered for the holidays. However, they have accidentally summoned the malevolent spirit as this family has seemingly lost their Christmas spirit. As a blizzard traps them in their home, the family must now band together to survive the night as Krampus and his demonic minions terrorize them.

NECA has now brought the horror of Krampus to life with a brand new deadly deluxe figure that stands over 10″ tall! This demonic Christmas entity will come with a variety of swappable hands, along with attachable tongues, a wrapped bell, a bell in box, and a snow globe. The Christmas spirit is surely not with this release, as NECA was sure to capture all of Krampus's horrific details and accessories here. Collectors of all things horror will find that pre-orders are already live on Fan Channel sites like BBTS and EE right now for a whopping $99.99 and an October 2024 release. Ho Ho Horror.

NECA Deluxe Krampus 7″ Scale Action Figure

"When the Christmas spirit is lost, he arrives. NECA is spreading some holiday fear with this deluxe figure of Krampus, the ancient demonic beast and titular monster from the 2015 spooky Christmas film by Michael Dougherty. Looming over 10 inches tall, this incredibly detailed figure is the ultimate Krampus collectible, perfect for your annual holiday horror display and packed with accessories."

"Krampus comes draped in real chains with padlocks hanging throughout, all meticulously crafted to replicate the character's on-screen appearance. Make his expression extra menacing with two separate tongues, one with a wire for posing. Other accessories include seven interchangeable hands, over 10 trinket accessories you can hang on his chains, Krampus bell in box, Krampus bell in wrapping, and that iconic snow globe with the Engel's family house inside. Comes in collector-friendly deluxe window box packaging."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!