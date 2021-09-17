Peacemaker Joins The Suicide Squad with New Iron Studios Statue

Peacemaker made quite the name for himself in James Gunn's newest film, The Suicide Squad. Portrayed by John Cena, this keeper of justice is even getting his own show on HBO Max that hopefully can redeem his villainous acts as seen in the film. Iron Studios is bringing this version of the DC Comics character to life as they reveal their newest 1/10 scale statue. Standing 9.4" tall, Peacemaker is sculpted in a heroic pose with his costume faithfully recreated straight from the film. The color and the detail on this piece are what really shine, and it will make an excellent collectible for fans of the film or new fans from the upcoming Tv series. The Suicide Squad Peacemaker BDS Art Scale 1/10 from Iron Studios is priced at $149.99. He is expected to deliver justice into your collection between October – December 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here. Be sure to check out some of the other Iron Studios The Suicide Squad statues like the lovely King Shark.

"The Suicide Squad's Radical Peacemaker in an Iron Studios Statue! On a mission in the wild forest of Corto Maltese, Peacemaker is willing to achieve peace at any cost. With his chrome helmet and wearing a red, blue, and white uniform, he stands out in the local vegetation, making it clear that camouflaging isn't something he's worried about. With clenched fists and big muscles, which shows his great physical condition, the radical vigilante, with the purpose of establishing his distorted idea of peace, is another figure among the future releases of Iron Studios. We proudly present the statue "Peacemaker – The Suicide Squad – BDS Art Scale 1/10", adding one more character to the team of villains and anti-heroes who starred in the movie The Suicide Squad, directed by James Gunn."

"Played by John Cena, Peacemaker will get his TV series, a spin-off of The Suicide Squad, which will also be developed by James Gunn and set to debut on HBO Max in January 2022. Along with the statues from Harley Quinn, King Shark, and Ratcatcher II, from the collection derived from the movie, Peacemaker, already available for Pre-Order, will have an extra arm holding his long-barreled pistol and a holster, with and without the interchangeable weapon."

Features:

Limited edition

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Includes extra right hand with the gun

Includes extra holster without the gun