The Noble Collection Bendyfigs Showcase: Horror and DC Comics

The Noble Collection has a plethora of amazing collectibles, and they were kind enough to allow us to showcase some of them. One of their original collectibles lines is Bendyfigs, which are highly-detailed sculpted figures made in a bendable tough rubber giving fans the ability to pose them how they like. They have a massive lineup featuring some iconic franchises with Bendyfigs for The Lord of the Rings, Star Trek, The Wizard of Oz, DC Comics, and even some impressive horror icons. They were kind enough to send over some samples for their DC Comics and Horror line, and we were pretty impressed.

We have to start with the DC Comics Bendyfigs from The Noble Collection with Batman and Joker. Right of the bat, the packaging is nice with a window bubble with a simple comic book designs of each character on them. I had to open both of them up to check them out, and they were nicely detailed, with Joker even coming with a cane accessory. The bendable features do not really work with a very very limited option to pose these figures in. They do feature display stands with their symbol on each, and with their simplistic design, they would be perfect for any home or office. These honestly are perfect toys for toddlers, giving them something large and tough giving parents at least some ease when. For adult collectors, these are simple yet nice collectibles that can be fun to add anywhere in your collection at home or the office.

The Noble Collection Horror Bendyfigs are incredible and my favorite Bendyfigs we have got our hands on. We got Pennywise from IT and Regan from The Exorcist. Horror collectibles are hard to come by so it is awesome to see some incredibly inexpensive figures get released. Pennywise and Regan feature some sweet terrifying sculpt and the movie art on the packaging only helps them. When it comes to horror standard earthly elements do not apply so the bendability for both Pennywise and Regan fit perfect onto the design of these figures. Someone could say there is some issue with Pennywise sculpt, but man it just works for this figure and he even gets more terrifying. I absolutely love these figures and I think The Noble Collection has a real winner here with these horror Bendyfigs and I hope we can continue to see them arrive. Whether you're looking for a simple Easter gift, birthday gift, or just a nice new collectible The Noble Collection has you covered. Priced at $19.50 each, collectors can find these figures and more Bendyfigs right here for purchase.