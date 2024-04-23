Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: infinite statue, phantom of the opera, Universal Monsters

The Phantom of the Opera Gets New 1/6 Figure from Infinite Statue

The Phantom of the Opera is back as Infinite Statue has unenvied their latest 1:6 scale figure capturing the horror from below

Article Summary Infinite Statue reveals a new 1/6 scale Phantom of the Opera figure based on Lon Chaney.

The figure includes a rolling eyeball feature, fabric clothing, and a display base.

Available in standard and deluxe editions, with the latter featuring a piano accessory.

Pre-orders open at Sideshow Collectibles for a March 2025 release, priced at $300-$500.

Lon Chaney was a legendary American who was also known as "The Man of a Thousand Faces." This was because he brought rich character portrayals and transformative makeup skills to the silver screen like no one else. It was his performance in The Phantom of the Opera back in 1925 that took his fame to new levels, changing the cinema and silent horror. Infinite Statue has unveiled their new The Phantom of the Opera 1/6 scale figure, capturing Lon Chaney's performance as the Phantom of the Opera.

In the film Chaney played Erik, a disfigured Phantom who haunts the Paris Opera House, with a tragic back story and tormented past. Infinite Statue has captured all of the horror of his performance beautifully here with two 1/6 scale releases with a standard and deluxe, which features a piano accessory. The Phantom will come with an impressive head sculpt with a rolling eyeball feature, swappable hands, fabric clothing, and a display base. Fans can bring home the silent horror of the Phantom of the Opera for $300 or $500 for the deluxe. Pre-orders are already live right on Sideshow Collectibles with a March 2025 release.

Lon Chaney is Back as the Phantom of the Opera

"Introducing the Official Sixth Scale Action Figure of the Phantom of the Opera featuring Lon Chaney from the iconic 1925 film. Each action figure captures the haunting allure of Lon Chaney's Phantom, making it a remarkable addition to any collection. Embrace the mystique of this classic horror film with this meticulously crafted action figures, bringing the timeless character to life in stunning detail."

"The figure boasts impeccable attention to detail, capturing the essence of Lon Chaney's portrayal of the Phantom. With a 1:6 scale, this action figure is a must-have for any fan of classic horror cinema and the Phantom of the Opera. The movable eyes with an internal mechanism add an extra layer of realism to this exceptional collectible. Don't miss your chance to add this Lon Chaney as Phantom of the Opera Sixth Scale Figure to your classic horror collection today!"

