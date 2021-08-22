The Powerpuff Girls Save the Day With New Beast Kingdom Statue

The Powderpuff Girls are back once again as Beast Kingdom reveals their new The Day Is Saved statue. This D-Stage statue captures the colorful detail of each of these superheroes that stands 6" tall. These kindergarteners are displayed with their colorful power streaks as they fly away from their last mission. Powerpuff Girls fans will be impressed with their high attention to detail with nicely recreated designs from the Cartoon Network series. The Diorama Stage statue features an amazing 360 design that will make it nice to display anywhere you see fit. The Beast Kingdom the Day is Saved the Powerpuff Girls statue is priced at $30.99 and can be found up for pre-order here. They are set to release in April 2022, and fans can save some money and purchase the open box version to put this statue together themselves.

"Sugar, spice, and everything nice! Flavors are sure to whet any appetite, but for these girls, one thing was missing before they turned into superheroes, and that was the secret ingredient: Chemical X! With Professor Utonium accidentally adding the last ingredient, the trio of powered girls was born! In the diorama, flying powers, super strength, and a dash of cuteness give the girls their distinct look. The uniquely colored streaks also distinguish each hero, with the base showing the chemical vat that they all fly out of! A perfect set for collectors to show off the creation of the girls!"

"Audiences got to see Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup as they soared above their hometown of Townsville in some seriously bright-colored outfits, fighting crime in their signature green, pink, and blue, and looking stylish! Join Beast Kingdom's Entertainment Experience Brand, with a pair of D-Stage Powerpuff Girls dioramas with some serious flair. 360 degrees of detailed design is matched with meticulous coloring, making the world of crime-fighting girls pop! Two unique scene renditions from the animation series are perfectly condensed to 6-inch collectible wonders that will bring joy to any fan's desk!"