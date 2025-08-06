Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: Marvel Comics, punisher

The Punisher Takes His Shot with New Marvel Comics MAFEX Figure

Medicom is back with a new selection of iconic heroes for their MAFEX collection from the world of Marvel Comics like The Punisher!

Article Summary The Punisher gets a new Marvel Comics-inspired MAFEX action figure from Medicom Toy.

Features classic black and white costume, with signature skull logo and white accessories.

Includes two head sculpts, four pistols, a submachine gun, scoped revolver, and knife.

Highly detailed, 6.3-inch figure perfect for Punisher fans and premium action figure collectors.

The Punisher, aka Frank Castle, first appeared in Marvel Comics' The Amazing Spider-Man #129 in 1974. He was created by writer Gerry Conway and artists John Romita Sr. and Ross Andru, and was oinitiallyhired to take down Spider-Man. Unlike other superheroes like Captain America and Iron Man, Frank is a vigilante driven by vengeance rather than justice. His wife and children were murdered by mobsters during a crossfire in New York, which would turn him into the gun-slinging vigilante known as The Punisher. His early comic book appearances cast him as an antihero, clashing with Spider-Man and other Marvel heroes due to his lethal methods.

Medicom now brings back one of The Punisher's classic outfits with their latest Marvel Comics-inspired MAFEX figure. Frank Castle is loaded with this impressive figure that features his iconic white and black outfit showing off his white boots, white belt, and signature skull logo. He will feature two swappable head sculptures along with an assortment of weapons, including a scoped revolver, a submachine gun, a knife, and four pistols. Bring down crime with the Marvel Comics MAFEX No.136 The Punisher that is priced at $1349.99. Pre-orders are already live online with a July 2026 release date, and be mindful of extra tariff surcharges.

Marvel Comics MAFEX No.136 The Punisher Action Figure

"Medicom Toy is proud to present their latest entry in the fan favorite MAFEX line of action figures: emerging from the shadows to dispense lethal justice is The Punisher! An ex-soldier who turned to vigilantism after the brutal murder of his family, this figure comes equipped with jaw-dropping detail and superb articulation along with a large variety of accessories. Re-enact your favorite moments from the comic series or envision your own when you order your figure today!"

Product Features

6.30 inches (16cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the Marvel Comics character

Part of the MAFEX line

Highly detailed

Premium articulation

Box Contents

The Punisher figure

Interchangeable hands

Alternate smirking head sculpt

4 Pistols

Submachine gun

Scoped revolver

2 Holsters

Knife

Stand

