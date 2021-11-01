The Suicide Squad Harley Quinn Receives New Prime 1 Studio Statue

At this point, we already know that The Suicide Squad is easily one of the best DCEU movies made (besides Batman V Superman). Blitzway and Prime 1 Studio has teamed up to show their love of the DC Comics film with a brand new statue. Harley Quinn is ready for her close-up as she wears her newly gifted red dress from the President of Corto Maltese. Standing 28 inches tall, the 1:3 scale statue captures the beauty of Harley Quinn like never before. Her dress is made with real fabric and is fully replicated from The Suicide Squad, giving fans a truly incredible collectible. This The Suicide Squad 1:3 scale Museum Masterline Harley Quinn Statue is no cheap feature coming in at $1,399. Pre-orders are live right here, with she is set to come to collectors' homes in Q4 2022.

"I recently made a promise to myself that if I got a new boyfriend, I'd be on the lookout for red flags. And I'd murder them." Prime 1 Studio is absolutely delighted to present the most magnificent addition to the 1:3 Scale Museum Masterline Series: Harley Quinn Bonus Version from The Suicide Squad! Standing at 28 inches tall, Harley Quinn is both ravishing and lethal in this newest release from Prime 1 Studio. In collaboration with Blitzway, Prime 1 Studio has revealed our version of Harley Quinn from the highly successful movie. As shown in the movie, she's portrayed wearing the beautiful, red dress gifted to her by the President of Corto Maltese."

"Blitzway's artists have brought this statue to life with an insanely accurate likeness, intricate details, and vibrant color! Harley's hair is perfectly coiffed atop her head. Her facial expression is a testament to sublime sculpting. She's holding Javelin's signature weapon on her shoulder, having dispatched dozens of Corto Maltese soldiers with it. Harley's dress is made from real fabric, to elicit the exact look and feel from the film. The dress is complete with many features including sequins, lace, and even a ripped petticoat. Her ensemble is finished off with a pair of battleworn combat boots."

SPECIFICATIONS:

The Suicide Squad-themed base

One (1) mini Starro on its own base [BONUS PART]

NOTICE:

Prototype samples shown.

Product details could be subjected to change without further notice.

Please note the final product specifications may differ because each product is Handmade.

Since the product is still in the development stage, the Size (up to 10%) & Weight (up to 10kg) may be changed during the production stage.