Posted in: Collectibles, Plush | Tagged: Build-a-Bear, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arrive at Build-A-Bear Workshop

Bring home the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with Build A Bear as their debut a couple of Gift Sets with weapons and pizza

A brand new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film is arriving in theaters next week with Mutant Mayhem. It looks like Build-A-Bear Workshop is getting ready for the film release with a brand new release of its own. Rising up straight from sewers, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are arriving at Build-A-Bear with some new plushes. All four turtles are here with a standard weapons set and a pizza release. All three feature the same turtles plushes but your choice of weapons and pizza accessories, which gives TMNT fans some fun and adorable adventures for these ninjas. This is a fun Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles release for collectors, and the entire collection can be found right here. Build-A-Bear has then priced at $36, $40, and $40, with weapons and pizza also getting solo releases. Cowabunga!

New TMNT Fun Has Arrived at Build-A-Bear Workshop

"The class clown of the TMNT sewer lair is here in furry friend form! This officially licensed Michelangelo TMNT plush comes with his orange eye mask and brown belt built into his green fur. Add Michelangelo's plush nunchucks and a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle sound chip to get him ready to prank, snack and kick butt!"

"Leonardo is the fearless leader of the Ninja Turtles! This officially licensed TMNT Leonardo plush comes with his blue eye mask and brown belt built into his green fur. Add Leonardo's plush Katana Sword and a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle sound chip to get him ready to defeat any villain that crosses his path!"

"Donatello is ready to hack his way into your collection! This officially licensed TMNT plush Donnie comes with his purple eye mask and brown belt built into his green fur. Add Donatello's plush Bo Staff and a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle sound chip to get this tech-savvy turtle ready for adventure!"

"Raphael may be a tough opponent, but this highly trained turtle has a softer side – especially in furry friend form! This officially licensed TMNT Raphael plush comes with his red eye mask and brown belt built into his green fur. Add Raphael's plush Sai and a TMNT sound chip to prepare this hot-headed turtle for his next epic fight."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!