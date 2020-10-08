Dead by Daylight The Trapper Goes On The Hunt with Good Smile

The first figure from the hit multiplayer horror game Dead By Daylight has arrived at Good Smile Company. The horror game has gained a lot of popularity lately as they have been adding some iconic horror killer and maps. From big leagues like Freddy, Jason, and Micheal Myers to other popular settings like Stranger Things and Silent Hill this game is a horror fan's dream. Dead by Daylight also has its own custom killers like The Trapper who is now getting his own figma. Standing at 6″ tall, the figma uses special flexible plastic to allow smooth articulation and hiding the joints. The Trapper comes with a couple of swappable pieces like two heads featuring masked and unmasked sculpts and some interchangeable hands. He will come loaded with some of his own weapons too like a bloodstained cleaver, bear trap, and a meat hook. However, the meat hook will be able to be attached to a special included display stand and it also has a peg that can hold of figma figures. This figure will really step up any horror fans display with their now special twist way including their own flavor. The Dead by Daylight The Trapper will be priced at roughly $85 USD. He is set to hunt once again in September 2021 and pre-orders are up and can be found located here.

"figma The Trapper- Death Is Not an Escape. From the popular multiplayer horror game "Dead by Daylight" comes a figma of the Killer who wears an eerie smiling mask, The Trapper."

Using the smooth yet posable joints of figma, you can create a variety of action-packed poses from the game.

A flexible plastic is used for important areas, allowing proportions to be kept without compromising posability.

An interchangeable head without his mask is also included.

Optional parts include his bloodstained cleaver, a bear trap and a Meat Hook equipped with a 3mm joint that can be used to hook other figma action figures.

An articulated figma stand is included, which allows various poses to be taken.