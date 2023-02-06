The Wasp Stings Hot Toys with Her Newest 1/6 Scale Ant-Man Figure Get ready for the next MCU adventure as Hot Toys dives into the Quantum Realm with Ant-Man 3 as Hope van Dyne come to life in 1/6 form

Scott Lang can't handle the Quantum Realm without some help, and that is where The Wasp comes in. Arriving from the upcoming film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Hope van Dyne has arrived at Hot Toys with a brand new 1/6 scale figure. The Wasp will release alongside Hot Toys new Ant-Man figure, bringing their newest adventure to life. Hope will figure stand at roughly, 11.5″ tall, will have 28 points of articulation, and will come with moveable wings. The likeness of Evangeline Lilly is captured perfectly here with Hot Toys unmasked head sculpt. Besides the masked and unmasked heads, the figure will also include a display stand, swappable hands, and an Ant-Man mini figure. It does look like Cassie will also be joining the line at a later date, allowing for even more family adventures to await. Pre-orders, price, or her release date are unknown at the time, but The Wasp will be found here soon.

The Wasp is Here to Rescue Ant-Man with Hot Toys

"Serves as the head of Pym van Dyne Foundation, Hope Van Dyne a.k.a. the Wasp has always been focused on using the Pym's technology to save her mother from the Quantum Realm, and now she'll be dealing with the reality of having achieved that goal. Ahead of the official release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Hot Toys is introducing the latest 1/6th scale The Wasp collectible figure with her completely new appearance."

"Beautifully crafted based on the screen appearance of Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne in the film, the amazingly-detailed figure features a newly developed head with separate rolling eyeball function, detailed short hair sculpture, a newly developed helmeted sculpt with LED light-up function that bears a high resemblance of a closed helmet showing part of the Wasp's face, two styles wings including collapse wings and moveable wings for flying poses, a navy and yellow colored costume, an opened helmet accessory attachable to the back of figure, Ant-Man miniature diorama and a figure stand. Venture to the Quantum Realm with the Wasp figure!"

The 1/6th scale The Wasp Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne/ Wasp in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

One (1) newly developed helmeted head sculpt with LED light-up function (battery operated)

One (1) newly developed Hope Van Dyne head sculpt with separate rolling eyeball function

Movie-accurate facial expression with skin texture and make-up

Newly developed body with over 28 points of articulations

Approximately 29 cm tall

Two (2) styles of interchangeable Wasp' wings including: One (1) pair of movable wings One (1) pair of collapse wings (approximately 31.5cm in length)

Six (6) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including: One (1) pair of fists One (1) pair of relaxed hands One (1) pair of open hands

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) black, yellow colored Wasp suit with embossed patterns and blue trims

One (1) pair of black colored boots

Accessories:

One (1) Ant-Man miniature diorama (approximately 3.5cm tall)

One (1) attachable opened helmet accessory

A figure stand with movie logo and character name