Mortal Kombat Kitana Gets A Klassic Appearance Statue from PCS A new fighter has entered the ring as PCS has revealed their latest Mortal Kombat statue as Kitana is ready to slay the day

The Mortal Kombat is calling new kontestants to the arena, and the deadly Kitana has answered the call. Premium Collectibles Studio (PCS) has just revealed their latest 1:3 scale statue from the hit fight game Mortal Kombat. Joining the ranks of Joe and Mileena, Kitana is ready to show off that brawn and beauty are one and the same with this delightful release. Standing a whopping 30" tall, these designs feature her Klassic appearance with her signature silver fans. PCS has included two different Kitana head sculpts as well, with a masked portrait and a gorgeous unmasked portrait with her black hair placed down. Return to Outworld and win the Mortal Kombat with Kitana, and kollectors can bring home this Klassic design for a whopping $1,155. Pre-orders are already live right here, and she is set to enter the arena in January 2024.

Kitana Goes Klassic with New Mortal Kombat Statue

"The Kitana 1:3 Scale Klassic Statue measures 30" tall and 14" wide on a pedestal base inspired by the Dead Pool stage seen throughout the Mortal Kombat series. This blue variation of the arena matches Kitana's costume and features floating skeletal remains from sorcerer Shang Tsung's volatile research. Princess Kitana wields her signature silver fans, ready to fight back against the ruthless warlord Shao Kahn."

"The Kitana Statue is inspired by her Klassic appearance in the Mortal Kombat games with a detailed, fully sculpted costume and an athletic physique. The heroic fighter wears a blue and black bodysuit with matching gloves and thigh-high boots. Sculpted accents like mesh, lacing, and rivets add to the stylish design of her striking outfit. Kitana comes with a masked portrait showing her hair pulled into a bun and she also includes an unmasked portrait with her black hair down, flowing loosely before the battle begins."