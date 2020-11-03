They Live Spinatures Figure Up For Order Now At Waxwork Records

Fittingly revealed for Election Day today, the latest Spinatures figure from Waxwork Records is from John Carpenter's cult classic They Live. The Politician Spinatures figure follows Frankenstein, The Bride of Frankenstein, Michael Myers, and the trick or treaters from Halloween 3 in this new line. All of them are up for order or preorder right now. This particular figure features a gorgeous sculpt and an incredibly vibrant paint job. They really nailed the blue on this one. Like the others as well, it comes in a collector-friendly box featuring a nice window box for those of us who like to keep things minty fresh. Check out the They Live Politician Spinatures figure down below.

They Live

"THEY LIVE. WE SLEEP. Waxwork is proud to present the official THEY LIVE Politician Spinature collectible figure! This new Spinature features a detailed sculpt of the iconic politician alien from John Carpenter's 1988 science-fiction horror film, THEY LIVE. Standing at approximately 4" tall and featuring his detailed alien flesh, suit, and classic pose, this deluxe Spinature portrays the Politician in the famous OBEY shot from the movie!"

This Spinatures line is coming out swinging, man. Already with seven figures announced, others including the Universal Monsters Wolfman, Creature From The Black Lagoon, Dracula, Mummy, The Invisible Man, and The Phantom of the Opera have also been teased about going up for order before the end of the year. Loving all the attention to horror, what goes better with playing your vinyl at home than an awesome horror figure spinning around on top? To check out all seven announced Spinatures figures so far, including this new They Live Politician, and to place an order for any of them, you can go right here. This one will run you $24 and ships in February.