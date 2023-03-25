Things Get Clawful with Mattel's Masters of the Universe Masterverse Masters of the Universe fans have received quite a remarkable gift as new collectibles are arriving from Mattel throughout 2023

Masters of the Universe did an incredible job with their lineup of villains back in the day. The wild accessories and gimmicks that Mattel dished out were pretty amazing and still are. Whether you are team He-Man or Skeletor, these heroes, and villains know how to get the job done and then some. Mattel continues to expand its license with the upgraded 7" Masterverse line, and a classic villain has arrived. Deluxe Clawful is on the way with an impressive sculpt, a shield, a mace, chest armor, and of course, his signature massive claw. Clawful's updated design is truly a work of art, and this version could clash with plenty of other toy lines out there. The Masters of the Universe Masterverse New Eternia Deluxe Clawful is priced at $34.99. He is set for a Q2 2023 release, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

Prepare for the Claw with Mattel's MOTU Masterverse

"It's a thrilling time to be a Masters of the Universe fan! For longtime fans and for a new generation of kids who love action and adventure, it's time to discover the thrilling action and adventures of He-Man, Skeletor, the secrets of Castle Grayskull and so much more! The Masterverse action figure line brings the MOTU characters to life at 7 inches tall. Designed with 30 points of articulation and the exacting attention to detail that collectors will love, each come with themed accessories to enable epic storytelling and colorful displays. This figure makes a great gift to start or build a MOTU collection. Colors and decorations may vary."

Product Features

7 inches (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Based on Masters of the Universe characters

Part of the Masterverse line

Over 30 points of articulation

Box Contents

MOTU Clawful figure

Chest armor (Removeable)

A Shield

A Mace