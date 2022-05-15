Thor: Love and Thunder Cosbaby Bobble-Heads Revealed by Hot Toys

Lighting strikes Hot Toys as they debut their first set of Thor: Love and Thunder collectibles. Releasing as part of their popular Marvel Cosbaby Bobble-head line, five figures are on the way. Up first is Ravanger Thor as he wields the power of heavy metal, rocking out on his Stormbreaker. We know the Guardians of the Galaxy are in this film, and it will be pretty exciting to see what Thor makes of himself while on the team. Then, the God of Thunder gets an upgrade as he wields Stormbreaker with his new blue and gold armor set. He is flying in the air, and Hot Toys captures his power with an electrifying base that only adds to the dynamic feel of this statue.

Some lucky ladies are also joining the Thor: Love and Thunder Cosbaby line with Valkyrie and Mighty Thor. Valkyrie is displayed on her flying horse with an adorable, highly detailed, and color sculpt. Mighty Thor on the other hand, is getting two Thor: Love and Thunder Cosbaby's with a standard and Goddess of Thunder design. Both showcase Jane wielding Mjolnir, but one brings the thunder home with some lighting effects for her. From Luminous Reflective effect and a enhanced design, this is the Mighty Thor fans will want to add to their Marvel collection. Pre-orders for the Thor: Love and Thunder Cosbaby line is not live just yet, but fans should be able to find them all here, along with all the other Hot Toys reveals.

"The God of Thunder will take a soul-searching journey throughout the galaxy and team up with Valkyrie and Jane Foster, who is now the Mighty Thor, to stop the Gorr the God Butcher. Based on the forthcoming Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder, Hot Toys is thrilled to present the latest Cosbaby collection featuring Thor, Thor (Battling Version), Mighty Thor, Mighty Thor (Battling Version), and Valkyrie Cosbaby (S) Bobble-Head. Each Cosbaby collectible measures approximately 10.5 – 12.5cm tall with bobble-head design."

"Thor Cosbaby turns the God of Thunder who dropped the hammer into a rock star and replaced the guitar with his Stormbreaker; Thor (Battling Version) presents him in the iconic battle outfits and Stormbreaker, surrounded by his thunder power, with luminous reflective effect applied. Mighty Thor Cosbaby recreates the new hero who is worthy to lift the Mjolnir; Mighty Thor (Battling Version) Cosbaby captures the moment when she summons bolt of lightning with the Mjolnir, with luminous reflective effect applied; Valkyrie Cosbaby presents the hero on the winged horse wields the Dragonfang. Be sure to include the new Cosbaby series to your Marvel collection!"