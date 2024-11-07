Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: godzilla, Threezero

Threezero Announces New Godzilla vs Mechagodzilla Kaiju-Dou Figure

Three is celebrating the 70th anniversary of Godzilla by unveiling a brand new Kaiju-Dou figure with die-cast elements and roars

Threezero is also joining in on the Godzilla 70th Anniversary as they announce a brand new line of collectibles. The Kaiju-Dou is here, and their first release is from Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla (1974), where the King of the Monsters battles against his mechanical doppelganger, Mechagodzilla. This film featured plenty of Showa-era effects, and threezero was sure to capture those elements with this new figure in great detail. Standing at 9 inches, this Godzilla is made with a die-cast internal frame system along with a single piece of outer "skin" that will seamlessly cover the frame system. This allows for more realistic designs and some exceptional poses, with this figure getting roughly 26 points of articulation, with a movable jaw and tail.

On top of that, threezero has also included lights and sound, with this figure capturing Godzilla's iconic roar sound, as well as LED-illuminated fins. As for accessories, he will come with three sets of swappable hands, along with two Transmission Towers and an attachable Heat Ray Effect. Everything you love about the 1974 Godzilla is faithfully captured here, and for $169.99, a Q2 2025 release, and pre-orders are live.

Godzilla vs Mechagodzilla Kaiju-Dou Godzilla (1974)

To celebrate the 70th Anniversary of GODZILLA (1954) and the 50th Anniversary of GODZILLA VS. MECHAGODZILLA (1974), threezero is proud to announce the KAIJU-DOU 1974 figure! The figure stands approximately 9 inches (22.9 cm) tall and is made with a die-cast zinc alloy and engineering-grade plastics internal frame system. A single piece of outer "skin" seamlessly covers the frame system. It is exceptionally posable, with approximately 26 points of articulation, including adjustable mouth, and a fully articulated tail."

"KAIJU-DOU Godzilla (1974) has many special features to enhance playability. Pressing the button hidden underneath the chest area triggers Godzilla's iconic roar sound, and the LED-illuminated dorsal plates will light up when pressing another hidden button. These two features require three AG3 batteries to operate (batteries not included). The Heat Ray effect accessory, which can be placed in Godzilla's mouth, faithfully replicating his signature attack move.

