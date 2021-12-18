Threezero Reveals DLX Iron Man Mark 43 (Battle Damage) Figure

Threezero has revealed their next Marvel Studios The Infinity Saga DLX figure, with a new Iron Man variant. The Iron Man Mark 43 armor is back but with a new specialized, limited edition Battle Damage figure. This beautifully crafted figure standing 6.9" tall, has 48 points of articulation and features the threezero DLX die-cast system. The weathering paint does give Iron Man a Battle Damage looks to capture him in action as he takes on Ultron and his army. The figure will have the same features as the non-battle damaged version with removable body parts to fit inside threezero's DLX Hulkbuster armor. From added LEDS, to shooting and thruster effects, this DLX Iron Man is priced at $109, and pre-orders are live and found right here. Be sure to check out the upcoming Iron Man III DLX Iron Patriot figure to build up your own Hall of Armor.





"The Infinity Saga – DLX Iron Man Mark 43 (Battle Damage) – threezero is pleased to announce Iron Man Mark 43 (Battle Damage) as the next figure in the DLX collectibles series based on Marvel Studios' The Infinity Saga. The DLX Iron Man Mark 43 suit has been revised with carefully-crafted battle-damaged details that enhance the lifelike appearance of the figure. This fully-articulated collectible figure stands at 6.9" (~17.5cm) tall and is constructed of threezero's renown DLX die-cast system with over 48 points of articulation. With threezero's specialized engineering, DLX Iron Man Mark 43 (Battle Damage) can achieve a higher poseable function than its contemporaries, and easily recreate the character's signature landing pose without any difficulty. It has also adopted threezero's detailed and weathered paint application, strongly capturing the spirit of DLX."

"Like the standard release, DLX Iron Man Mark 43 (Battle Damage) has detachable forearms and torso so that it may fit inside the Mark 44 "Hulkbuster" armor. Attachable arm rockets can be fixed onto both forearms, and two lighting functions are located on the figure; one in the chest and one in the eyes. The two air flaps on the back can be flipped open and close. The Infinity Saga – DLX Iron Man Mark 43 (Battle Damage) figure includes two attachable arm rockets; five pairs of interchangeable hands: one pair of fists, one pair of relaxed hands, one pair of shooting hands, one pair of flying hands, and one pair of shooting hands (to assemble the shooting effect); two pairs of effect parts: one pair of shooting effects, and one pair of flying effects (for the feet); and one DLX action stand."

Product Details:

Approximately 6.9" (~17.5cm) tall articulated figure

Over 48 points of articulation

Special Battle-Damaged armor detail

Detachable forearms and torso

Two (2) air flaps on the back

LED Light-up features: *

Eyes

Chest

Accessories:

Two (2) attachable arm rockets

Five (5) pairs of interchangeable hands: One (1) pair of fists, one pair of relaxed hands, one (1) pair of shooting hands, one (1) pair of flying hands, and one (1) pair of shooting hands (to assemble the shooting effect)

Two (2) pairs of effect parts: One (1) pair of shooting effects, and one (1) pair of flying effects (for the feet)

One (1) DLX action stand.