Threezero Teases Two Chainsaw Man 1/6 Scale Figures Are Coming Soon Denji and Power are back and getting some brand new collectibles has threezero has revealed upcoming Chainsaw Man 1/6 scale figures

The first season of the new hit anime series Chainsaw Man has come and gone, and fans need more. The show did a great job bringing Denji and the amazing cast of characters to life right from the popular manga series. A popular show like this deserves plenty of collectibles, and we have seen quite a few already. However, things get even more intense as threezero has teased the arrival of not one but two Chainsaw Man figures in 1/6 scale format. Denji and Power are on the way with two amazing figures that will stand 12" tall and come to life right off the screen.

Not much is known about this release, but they will feature fabric outfits, themed weapons, and some pretty sweet head sculpts. It can be expected that teh Chainsaw Devil will come with swappable Denji parts with a human head and arms, and maybe a Pochita mini. These Chainsaw Man figures look incredible and will be a welcome addition to any anime fans growing collection. We can suspect a price point over $200 for each, and hopefully, more figures will be on the way capturing the fantastic cast of Devil Hunters and fiends. All things threezeo can be found right here, and stay tuned for more information as it is revealed.

Even More Chainsaw Man Collectibles Are on the Way

"threezero's CHAINSAW MAN series of 1/6 scale articulated figures are next to fall under the FigZero product line! FigZero 1/6 Denji and FigZero 1/6 Power will soon be available for pre-order at threezero Store! ※ In development. Final product may vary from promotional images."

※Pictures are for reference only, products are subject to final goods A series of figure zero 1/6 scale movable figures from the popular TV anime "Chainsaw Man" from threezero! Fig Zero 1/6 Denji and Fig Zero 1/6 Power will be available for pre-order at threezero stores soon! The back image is a work in progress. Final product may vary."