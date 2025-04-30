Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: Threezero, transformers

Threezero Unveils New Transformers MDLX Autobot with Red Alert

Threezero has unveiled a new set of collectibles figures including their next Transformers MDLX figure with Red Alert

Article Summary Threezero reveals their latest Transformers MDLX Autobot collectible: Red Alert, the stressed-out security chief.

Red Alert stands 5.9" tall, features 40 points of articulation, and comes with signature accessories and decals.

Includes circuit trouble effect parts and a magnetic siren light, referencing iconic moments from the cartoon.

Preorder the MDLX Red Alert figure for $90 at Sideshow Collectibles, with a release set for February 2026.

Red Alert, the Autobot security chief, first appeared in The Transformers animated series back in the 1980s. He has since become a fan-favorite Autobot warrior who is driven by a deep sense of responsibility to protect his fellow Autobots. His alternate vehicle form is a sleek emergency rescue vehicle, which helps his Red Alert status and protective nature. Threezero is now bringing Red Alert to life as they unveil their latest Transformers MDLX figure. These figures do not transform but focus on tons of detail and articulation for their robot form.

Autobot Red Alert will stand 5.9" tall, will have 40 points of articulation and will feature a newbie skeleton head, redesigned legs, fire departments body decal as for accessory's, he will come with a shoulder Keenan, blaster, siren light, and circuit trouble affect parts (capturing his interaction with Starscream from the cartoon). Despite tariff issues, fans can still acquire the threezero Transformers MDLX Red Alert figure through Sideshow Collectibles for $90 and a February 2026 release.

Threezero – Transformers MDLX Autobot Red Alert

"threezero is proud to announce the release of the stressed out Autobot warrior –MDLX Red Alert! Included are two circuit trouble effect parts replicating the iconic episode of the original 1980's cartoon series where Red Alert goes berserk. Also included is a Siren light that can be easily attached magnetically to their back. MDLX Red Alert stands approximately 5.9" (15 cm) tall, with approximately 40 points of articulation."

"MDLX Red Alert features a newly sculpted head, redesigned leg parts, with distinctive fire department body decals. Also showcases finely detailed paintwork with precise panel lining and a realistic mechanical textured finish, paying homage to the classic design. MDLX Red Alert is redesigned by threezero Art Director Kelvin Sau. This figure integrates ultra-detailed mechanical aesthetics and utilizes a unique die-cast zinc alloy and engineering-grade platic framework, ensuring both playability and durability are preserved."

