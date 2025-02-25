Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: optimus prime, transformers

Threezero Unveils New Transformers MDLX Optimus Prime (Sleep Mode)

Coming to life from The Transformers: The Movie, a new MDLX Optimus Prime has arrived from threezero as he is in Sleep Mode

Article Summary Threezero releases MDLX Optimus Prime in Sleep Mode, capturing his moment from The Transformers: The Movie.

This non-transforming figure stands 7" tall, boasting 48 articulation points and detailed robotic design.

Features battle-worn paint, cracked elements, and accessories like Ion Blaster and Energon Axe.

Priced at $90, the MDLX Optimus Prime (Sleep Mode) is open for pre-orders and releases in Q2 2025.

In the legendary 1986 animated film The Transformers: The Movie, the death of Optimus Prime caught the world by storm. As Optimus fights heroically to protect the Autobots and ensure the safety of Cybertron, put in doing so, he faces a devastating blow from Megatron. This results in some fatal injuries, allowing Optimus to pass on the Matrix of Leadership to a new leader, Rodimus Prime. The Death of Optimus Prime was so intense that viewers would end up leaving theaters in tears or in anger. Threezero has now dug up the corpse of Optimus with a new Transformers MDLX figure that features his "Sleep Mode" and stands 7" tall.

These figures do not transform but capture a fully detailed robot form with die-cast elements and 48 points of articulation. A grey deco is featured for this figure, along with battle-damaged and weathered details with cracked windows and mask. Some accessories are included if you want zombie Optimus running around with an Ion Blaster, Energon Axe, swappable hands, and the Creation Matrix of Leadership that is stored in his chest. The Transformers MDLX Optimus Prime (Sleep Mode) is priced at $90; he is set for a Q2 2025 release, and pre-orders are live.

Transformers MDLX Optimus Prime (Sleep Mode)

"Optimus Prime, the heroic leader of the Autobots, has fallen after being critically injured in battle. threezero has reimagined this legendary character by presenting the MDLX Optimus Prime (Sleep Mode), it features a heavily damaged paint scheme with numerous crack-like effects, capturing its battle-worn appearance."

"MDLX Optimus Prime (Sleep Mode) is approximately 7" (18 cm) tall, with approximately 48 points of articulation and a die-cast metal frame. Battle-damaged and weathered paint effects have been added to the battle mask, chest windows, and limbs of the figure. This figure is redesigned by threezero Art Director Kelvin Sau, with its iconic designs remixed to incorporate a hyper-detailed mechanical aesthetic. Meanwhile, it features threezero's unique die-cast zinc alloy and engineer-grade plastic frame system, enhancing the figure's tactile playability and durability."

