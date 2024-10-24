Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: Threezero, transformers

Threezero Unveils Transformers: Age of Extinction DLX Lockdown Figure

Threezero is back with some brand new DLX figures from the world of Transformers including a new live-action version of Lockdown

War returns to Earth as threezero is back with a brand new DLX Transformers figure from the live-action films. Lockdown has arrived and he is a bounty hunter Transformer that was introduced in Transformers: Age of Extinction. He is neither an Autobot nor a Decepticon but works for the mysterious alien race known as the Creators. He has been sent to Earth to capture the Autobot Leader, Optimus Prime, and will stop at nothing to get his target. Threezero was sure to capture his cold and calculating look along with all of his live-action mechanical detail and advanced weaponry. Standing 9.5" tall and featuring 60 points of articulation, this bounty hunter has weathered deco and a die-cast metal frame. His eyes are equipped with LEDs, and accessories will include a Battle Mask, swappable hands, and plenty of weapons like a hook, blaster, knife, arm blade, Spark Extractor, and a Face Cannon. Pre-orders are already live for $239.99, and Transformers: Age of Extinction DLX Lockdown is set for a Q2 2025 release.

Transformers: Age of Extinction DLX Lockdown

"threezero is proud to present the infamous bounty hunter and hired assassin from the movie Transformers: Age of Extinction, DLX Lockdown! Standing approximately 9.5 inches (~24cm) tall, Transformers: Age of Extinction DLX Lockdown has approximately 60 points of articulation and features die-cast metal parts with an engineering-grade plastics frame, which allows for a dynamic range of poseability, durability, and excellent stability. DLX Lockdown features an incredibly detailed sculpt with threezero's signature weathered paint application in order to replicate the appearance as seen in the movie, numerous weapon accessories grant the ability to recreate various battle scenes."

"DLX Lockdown contains an impressive attention to detail. His eyes are equipped with LED light-up effects (requires AG13 batteries x 2, batteries not included). Accessories include a Battle Mask with transparent piece, a Face Cannon, a Spark Extractor, a Blaster, a Hook, an Arm Blade and a Knife."

