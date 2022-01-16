ThunderCats Ma-Mutt Joins the Fight with New Iron Studios Statue

Last year we saw Iron Studios reveal their first 1/10 Art Scale ThunderCats statue with Mummy-Ra. Well, it looks like the rest of the ThunderCats villains are here as Iron Studios revealed their line-up of Mutants statues. One of which is the loyal companion of Mumm-Ra as Ma-Mutt is here to join the fight again the ThunderCats. Featuring the appearance of a bulldog, this deadly canine will stand 4.3" tall as he snarls at incoming enemies on a terrain base. His blue fur really stands out, and Iron Studios just loaded this guy with detail making him a perfect companion piece for both Mutants and Mumm-Ra statues. Ma-Mutt is priced at $99.99, set to release in Q3 2022, and pre-orders are live right here. Be sure to check out all of the other ThunderCats statues coming soon with Slithe, Vultureman, Jakalman, and Monkian here.

"Snarling and baring his fangs, intensely loyal to his master and ready to do his bidding, the robust canine figure with bluish fur and white chin advances over the rocky terrain of somewhere on the planet called Third Earth. Ready to fiercely defend the Black Pyramid, the lair of the immortal priest he serves, and carry out his plans. Iron Studios presents the statue featuring Mumm-Ra's faithful canine mascot and accomplice. Resembling a bulldog, Ma-Mutt is Mumm-Ra's pet and the only creature the evil sorcerer truly trusts and has any affection for."

"Despite his appearance and inability to communicate by speaking, Ma-Mutt is gifted with great intelligence, able to understand and follow complex plans and represent Mumm-Ra projecting his holographic image to mobilize the Mutants and other allies. In addition, Ma-Mutt can fly, enlarge his size, and assume a form called Ma-Bat, growing giant bat wings on his body. But also, in several situations, he showed the behavior of an average dog, causing mischief to get his master's attention and demonstrating great affection for Mumm-Ra, a feeling that the Priest of Evil seems to reciprocate."

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 4.4 in (H) x 4.1 in (W) x 3.9 in (D)

Product Weight: 1.5 lbs

MSRP: USD 99,99 (American US Dollars)

Release schedule: Third quarter of 2022