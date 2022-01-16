Thundercats Slithe Returns with New Iron Studios 1/10 Statue

It looks like the enemies of the Thundercats are rising up as Iron Studios reveals a new set of statues featuring some iconic villains. Coming o us straight from Third Earth is the one and only Commander of the Mutants with Slithe. This reptile means business and Iron Studios brings him to life with a very impressive 6.7" tall statue. Hand-painted to perfection, Slithe is posed in an attack position on a rocky terrain base as he awaits to battle the Thundercats. Iron Studios added a lot of life-like detail to this design from his reptilian scales, bumps, features, and the texture of his outfit. If you acquired the previous heroic 1/10 Art Scale Thundercats statues then this will be a worthy addition to your collection. The Slithe BDS ThunderCats Art Scale 1/10 Statue is priced at $159.99, the release date is TBA, and pre-orders are live here.

"Slithering between rocks on the planet known as Third Earth, a stocky, green-skinned figure covered in scales, with spikes protruding from its back and a strong, muscular tail, firmly grips its battle-ax in its right fist. A member of the reptilian race of lizard-like anthropomorphic creatures from the planet Plun-Darr, Iron Studios presents the statue of the surly self-proclaimed commander of the Mutants, a group formed by the races of different animalistic humanoid barbarians and self-professed enemies of the ThunderCats. Leader of the Mutants, authoritarian and willing to sacrifice one of his allies to achieve his goals or save himself, Slithe is nasty, rude, and most of the time, impatient."

"Once a simple field cook, how he achieved the position of leader is a mystery, given his limited intelligence. Constantly failing to obtain the Eye of Thundera from the ThunderCats, Slithe and his allies pursued the ThunderCats' spaceship after they left their home planet Thundera for Third Earth, where he ended up allying with the sorcerer Mumm-Ra. Grumpy, he always emphasizes the pronunciation of the letter "S" in his sentences, concluding with a long "YeSSSSSSSS" in the form of a question that he already doubts."

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 6.7 in (H) x 7.5 in (W) x 8.3 in (D)

Product Weight: 2 lbs

MSRP: USD 159,99 (American US Dollars)

Release schedule: Third quarter of 2022