Thundercats Villain Monkian Is Ready for Battle with Iron Studios

Sightings of the Mutants have increased in the past couple of days as Iron Studios reveals a new set of 1/10 Art Scale ThunderCats statues. Villains reign supreme this time as we have been seeing the whole line-up of Mutant statues coming our way with Slithe, Jackalman, Vultureman, and now Monkian. This deadly warrior sometimes gets in the way of the Mutants taking down the ThunderCats, but that stops today with this deadly sculpt. Coming in at 9 inches tall, Monkian is shown in his battle armor as he wields his Morning Star Mace. His comedic nature is completely dismissed by this intense sculpt from Iron Studios and I love everything about it. It is nice to see some love for the Mutants with this line-up of ThunderCats statues and collectors can find Monkian right here for $159.99. Be sure to check out all of the other Mutants for pre-order here, and hopefully the heroic ThunderCats will be on the way next.

"With thick white fur covering his neck and shoulders, a muscular ape-like figure of limited intellect leaps between boulders and rocks in the arid terrain of Third Earth, wielding his Morning Star Mace, a weapon he wields deftly. He protects his left flank with his shield, used for both defense and offense, capable of shooting projectiles. In this way, Iron Studios presents its statue with the clumsy monkey and general of the Mutants, a group formed by different races of animalistic humanoids, which are among the enemies of the ThunderCats."

"Leader of the race of Monkians, from the planet Plun-Darr, and one of the main members of the evil gang known as the Mutants led by the reptilian Slithe, Monkian is a great warrior, gifted with solid strength and quick reflexes. His limited intelligence and stupidity also make him, in many moments, a comic relief, acting without thinking, moved by emotion, not rational thought, which makes him the protagonist of many funny situations. Thanks to his athletic abilities of climbing, jumping, and swinging in the treetops, he can move around, covering great distances in a short time, and so he is responsible for reconnaissance missions. Unfortunately, Monkian's ignorance jeopardizes the Mutants' plans to defeat the ThunderCats in many cases."

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 9 in (H) x 4.5 in (W) x 5.9 in (D)

Product Weight: 2 lbs

MSRP: USD 159,99 (American US Dollars)

Release schedule: Third quarter of 2022