TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Playmates Toys Are Here! Let's Take A Look

We begin our look at the new TMNT Mutant Mayhem Playmates Toys line today with the four Turtles themselves.

TMNT fans went into a frenzy this past weekend, as June 25th was a special day for us. The Mutant Mayhem figure line was released to stores that day, and all of us were out in full force, going from Target to Target to get our hands on the latest figures of this new version of the TMNT universe. With the toys in stores now, we thought this week would be a great time to take a look at what the Playmates line has to offer, and a big thank you to them, as they us over a big box of figures and more to show off. Today, we will take a look at the four Turtles themselves.

TMNT Figures For Any Fan

From a packaging standpoint, this is a home run for sure. The blister card really pops on the shelf, with a nice shot of the character on the side and a nice big window showing the entire figure off. The back includes the cross-sell that you want to see for completionists, and the inclusion of a clippable filecard makes this old collector super happy. No complaints here whatsoever.

We open our toys around here, and what a pleasant surprise these figures all are out of the package. The articulation points are great; if they are a little stiff out of the box, be sure to warm them up a little, especially the elbows. These feel like a great evolution of the first figures released by Playmates all those years ago. That they include a weapons rack is even cooler. As far as each Turtle goes, they are fun figures to play around with., though each also has one little nitpick. For Leo, his swords do not fit very well together in his sash. For Raph, it is the same problem, but because of where they are on the front of his sash, it limits his arm movement a bit. TMNT collectors are used to that issue, though.

Mikey's issues are only that his chucks are comically big. They fit in his hands, but because of the plastic connection, it is hard to pose him with them where it doesn't look ridiculous. He wins for best sculpt though; he looks stunningly similar to how we have seen in the trailers for the film so far. Lastly, my personal favorite TMNT character, Donnie, is the most loaded figure. The headphones look terrible on his head, but they work around his neck. The genius part of this figure is that the glasses are removable and feature a peg, so they stay in place. I do wish his fanny pack and phone were removable; posing the group for a selfie would have been epic.

That being said, the team together looks awesome. I love how easy it is to get a good group shot, and for a $10 figure, each of these are loaded with items to make them more than worthy of your TMNT shelves. I could not be more excited for the film, and the figure line has amplified that even more. These are a no-brainer pick-up, and you can do so in stores now. More info on the Playmates line as a whole can be found here, and look for more reviews this weekend and next week.

