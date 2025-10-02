Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

TMNT Ultimate Train Track Takedown Shredder Hits NYCC 202

New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ultimate Train Track Takedown Shredder figure coming soon from NECA for NYCC 2025

Article Summary NECA unveils Train Track Takedown Shredder TMNT figure as a NYCC 2025 exclusive inspired by the 1987 cartoon.

The figure pays tribute to the "Turtles on the Orient Express" episode featuring Shredder as a disguised engineer.

Comes with interchangeable heads, hands, unique train-themed accessories, and exclusive Ken Mitchroney artwork.

Limited edition TMNT collectible celebrates the cartoon’s fun and quirky moments; select units available online.

NECA is back with a new Con Exclusive for NYCC 2025 with their Train Track Takedown Shredder action figure. This release is a deep-cut homage to one of the most delightfully absurd episodes from the classic 1987 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon. In the episode "Turtles on the Orient Express", Shredder disguises himself as a train engineer to hijack the legendary Orient Express. He sneaks on board to install a fusion supercharger designed to crash the train into Middle Eastern oil fields, paving the way for Krang's Technodrome to arrive on Earth. The episode features high-speed action, classic undercover turtle antics, and, of course, fun with Bebop and Rocksteady.

Now, NECA has turned this cult-favorite moment into an exclusive 7" scale Ultimate figure packed with cartoon-accurate detail. Shredder will feature interchangeable heads and hands, crossed arms (compatible with the original Ultimate Shredder), and iconic accessories like a pocket watch, sword, control switch, and the fusion supercharger itself. Special packaging features exclusive artwork by TMNT artist Ken Mitchroney, and this figure is only available at NYCC 2025, with limited quantities arriving online later. This figure helps to celebrate TMNT's more goofy elements of the show, but is a perfect convention exclusive for fans of the hit 1987 cartoon.

TMNT (1987 Cartoon) – Ultimate Train Track Takedown Shredder

"You dared us to make it. Challenge accepted! Here by popular demand, it's The Shredder in one of his most infamous disguises from the classic 1980s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon series: the engineer from "Turtles on the Orient Express"! This 7-inch scale Ultimate action figure features unmatched detail with screen-accurate sculpting and deco."

"Accessories include interchangeable heads and hands, pocket watch, laser, sword, control switch, fusion super charger, and crossed arms (compatible with Ultimate Shredder) for another level of dynamic shelf-posing intimidation! This NECA 2025 Con Exclusive comes in special packaging with artwork by legendary TMNT artist (and train enthusiast) Ken Mitchroney."

