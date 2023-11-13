Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel, playmates, teenage mutant ninja turtles

TMNT's Donatello Joins the Masters of the Universe with Mattel

Get ready for the biggest crossover of the 80s ever as Masters of the Universe and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collide for one big event

Article Summary Mattel announces TMNT's Donatello joining Masters of the Universe.

Epic 80s franchises crossover for Turtles of Grayskull toy line.

Donatello gets new armor, mace, and shield inspired by MOTU.

Anticipate the 40th anniversary of TMNT with a 2024 release.

Get ready to gear up for a shell-shocking clash of epic proportions as Mattel unveils a closer look at the upcoming Masters of the Universe crossover with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! Masters of the Universe and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are both two beloved franchises from the 80s that have shaped childhoods for generations. This crossover brings together the power of Eternia and the ninja skills of the Turtles for an adventure like never before. We have seen fusion villains, mutated heroes, and now we get a closer look at some heroes in the half-shell like the arrival of Donatello. Donny is taking a page out of Man-At-Arms book with some sweet new shell-themed armor and mace. Wielding a new weapon and shell shield, TMNT fans will see both worlds collide with this design, making it a truly unique figure. Collectors can expect the Turtles of Grayskull to arrive from Mattel in Q1 2024, and pre-orders are not live yet, but all things Mattel can be found here.

Donatello is Ready for Eternia with Mattel's Turtles of Grayskull

"Mattel has announced today the collaboration between its celebrated brand, Masters of the Universe and the iconic franchise, Paramount's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, to unveil The Masters of the Universe Origins Turtles of Grayskull toy line. Combining the power of Eternia with the sewer-dwelling heroes of New York, The Masters of the Universe Origins Turtles of Grayskull toy line represents an exciting overlap of two beloved worlds to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in 2024."

"This collection represents an ooze-tastic crossover of the worlds of Masters of the Universe and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Drawing inspiration from both MOTU and TMNT, fans of either brand can look forward to seeing their favorite heroes and villains in brand new designs. Find out if He-Man and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' new alliance will be enough to stop Krang and Shredder's nefarious plans to build an army of Eternian mutations!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!