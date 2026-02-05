Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, tmnt

TMNT's Triceraton Invade with New Shock Commandos from NECA

Coming to life from the legendary TMNT comic book, the Triceraton are here with some impressive Deluxe Shock Commandos figures from NECA

Article Summary NECA unveils Shock Commando Triceraton figures inspired by TMNT Mirage comic issue #5.

Triceratons, the formidable alien foes of TMNT, arrive with advanced blasters and power armor.

Highly detailed 7-inch deluxe figures include swappable hands, bendable tails, and removable helmets.

Collector-friendly packaging features Kevin Eastman art; pre-orders live for $39.99, ships Q3 2026.

NECA is back with a new army-building figure from Mirage Studios Eastman & Laird's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic books. The Triceraton is one of the most fearsome alien species in the TMNT universe, introduced in issue #5. Depicted as humanoid Triceratops, Triceratons are heavily armored, disciplined, and driven by a strict code of honor rooted in strength and obedience. Reigning from the planet Triceraton, this world has been shaped by constant warfare, and now they are back to have Earth bow to their might. A new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Mirage Comics) 7" Shock Commando Triceraton figure has been revealed and is ready for war.

The Triceratons possess advanced alien technology, including blasters, starships, and power armor, making them a serious threat even to the Heroes in a Half-Shell. The Shock Commandos are now coming to life in great detail, featuring an almost cel-shaded deco, and are featured in their space suits. Each figure comes with a variety of swappable hands, a blaster, and a partially removable helmet. Their tails will feature a bendable wire and come in themed TMNT packaging with artwork by Kevin Eastman. Pre-orders are already live on Fan Channel sites, including the NECA Online Store, for $39.99 with a Q3 2026 release.

NECA – Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman's TMNT Triceraton

"Invasion! The Triceraton Republic has arrived. NECA is sending in the Shock Commandos with this deluxe Triceraton action figure—as seen in issue #5 of Eastman & Laird's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic books from Mirage Studios! Featuring an all-new sculpt, this oversized action figure stands in 7-inch scale and has a tail with bendy wire for posing. It also comes with interchangeable hands and a blaster. Presented in collector-friendly window box packaging with artwork by Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman. *Includes one (1) figure per package."

