Tom and Jerry Get Wacky With New Iron Studios Statue

Iron Studios has opened pre-orders for their newest prime scale statue, Tom and Jerry! This iconic Hanna Barbara cartoon duo has been around since the 1940s and is still after one another. Iron Studios is giving fans the chance to bring these two home with a new 7.8" statue. Tam and Jerry love to create some Chao, and this statue showcases it as Tom goes after Jerry with a comically enlarged cartoon wooden hammer. Jerry, on the other hand, has managed to escape the cat with a means of a rocket. The Tom and Jerry statue base are filled will smoke, and a variety of tools to hurt one another. Fans of this cat and mouse duo will not want to miss this.

Tom and Jerry are as iconic as the Looney Tunes Roadrunner and the Coyote. They have been around for many generations and continue to get into trouble. This statue just solidifies the chaos that follows them, and any fan should add it to their collection. The Tom and Jerry Prime Scale 1/3 Statue from Iron Studios is priced at $149.99. The dynamic duo is set to come out in June 2021, and pre-orders are already live and can be located here.

"They form one of the pairs of rivals and "sometimes" dearest and most famous friends of cartoons of all time, causing their characteristic mess and chaos wherever they go, chasing each other, amid explosions, mousetrap, cheeses and traps stunning. Iron Studios proudly presents "Tom & Jerry Prime Scale 1/3" with the beloved cat and mouse in yet another iconic work, where Tom with a big wooden hammer tries, always without success, to catch the light Jerry flying by jet in a rocket!"

"Created by the legendary duo William Hanna and Joseph Barbera, for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, they amuse us from 1940 until today, with their eternal rivalry, sometimes allies, the cat Tom and the mouse Jerry are protagonists of cartoons in shorts and feature films, games, comics, etc. success all over the world."

Scale: Prime Scale 1/3

Limited edition

Made in polystone

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 7.8 in (H) x 6.6 in (W) x 8.2 in (L)

Product Weight: 1.3 lbs