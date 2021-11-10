Toss a Coin at the First Wave of The Witcher Pops from Funko

The Witcher Season 2 is almost upon us as the hit Netflix series is set to debut on December 17, 2021. This series features a mutated monster hunter named Geralt of Rivia who is looking for a place in this big mystical world. His quest leads him to meet some very interesting people, and while he might take on monsters on a regular basis, it's the people that are sometimes even worse. The series originally started out as a book series of the same name written by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski. The franchise really started to grow as The Witcher hits game consoles with three titles under its belt, with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt being the biggest. In 2019, the series made its way to Netflix with a new live-action series starring Henry Cavill, and it is finally getting some collectibles from Funko. This first line up of Pop will include:

The Witcher Geralt of Rivia Geralt of Rivia – Kikimore Battle Chase Variant

Yennifer

Jasiker (Red Outfit)

Ciri

Geralt of Rivia on Roach Pop Moment – Walmart Exclusive

Yennifer Unleashed – Books A Million Exclusive

Jasiker (Blue Outfit) with Lute

There is also supposed to be the very first The Witcher Pop at NYCC but it seems the shipping delays have moved his release. Photos can be found of him online, so be on the lookout for those, and I am sure we will see him for the upcoming SDCC in November event or even the early December Con that Funko is hosting. However, this lineup of Pops is very well done, giving us a nice cast of characters from the series, including Roach, which is awesome. I hope we can see more monsters in the next wave, allowing The Witcher fans to create some sweet displays for their growing collection. There will be 3 retailer exclusives and a Chase Variant in this set, which will all be hot so be sure to keep an eye out for those drops in the future. This whole first wave of The Witcher Netflix Pops from Funko is set to release in January 2022 and pre-orders are live and found here.