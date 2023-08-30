Posted in: Collectibles, Kotobukiya | Tagged: Kotobukiya, the witcher

Toss a Coin to Kotobukiya's New The Witcher Bishojo Statue with Ciri

Another The Witcher statue has arrived from Kotobukiya as they continue their Bishoujo line wit the arrival of Ciri

Kotobukiya is back and ready to toss a coin into your Bishoujo collection with a new release from The Witcher. That is right, Ciri is now joining the popular line and will now pair perfectly with the gender-swapped Geralt or Rivia Bishouho. Ciri is the second statue to arrive from The Witcher and is packed with impressive detail and that signature Bishoujo design. This Child of Prophecy features her designs from the hit dark fantasy RPG series by CD PROJEKT RED, including a silver sword and silver hair. Her armor has also been faithfully recreated, making sure she has everything to stop any monster or threat that gets in her way. The Kotobukiya The Witcher Ciri Bishojo statue is priced at $169.99 and set for an April 2024 release. Pre-orders are already live right here, and be sure to snag up Lady Geralt right here to finish the set.

Presenting the Second Statue in The Witcher Series!

"The dark fantasy RPG series by CD PROJEKT RED, The Witcher, has joined the BISHOUJO lineup! The second statue features the Child of Prophecy, Ciri! Known to be a descendant of the ancient elves, Ciri stands elegant and dignified. The statue is based on an illustration by Shunya Yamashita that depicts both the grace and strength of this powerful witcher."

"As with Geralt, the incredible details of the statue were sculpted by Yoshiki Fujimoto. One of the most noteworthy parts of the statue is the use of different sculpting and painting techniques, such as the wrinkles in the shirt creating a light material, and the heavy, leather-like textures, each adding realism to the statue as a whole. Delve into the world of The Witcher and recreate Ciri and Geralt's journey together by displaying them side by side."

