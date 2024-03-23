Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, marvel, wolverine, x-men

It is Wolverine vs. Juggernaut with Iron Studios New X-Men Exclusive

Wolverine is back at doing what he does best with Iron Studio as he gets a brand new statue going head to head with the Juggernaut

Article Summary New 1/10 Art Scale Iron Studios statue features Wolverine vs. Juggernaut.

Wolverine displays his berserker rage with adamantium claws against the Juggernaut.

Diorama captures an iconic battle inside the X-Mansion with exquisite detail.

Exclusive to Sideshow Collectibles, priced at $405 with pre-orders open for June 2024.

Prepare for an epic clash of titans with the latest Marvel Comics masterpiece from Iron Studios. A new 1/10 Art Scale has arrived, taking X-Men fans back to the X-Mansion as Wolverine takes on the Juggernaut. Capturing a deadly fight between two iconic mutants, this dynamic diorama continues the Iron Studios X-Men Battle Diorama series. Coming in at 11" tall, this Battle Diorama takes place inside the X-Mansion, showing off elements of the house's interior and staircase. Suited up in his signature yellow and blue suit, Wolverine has his adamantium claws at the ready as he tries to take on the unstoppable force of the Juggernaut.

Wolverine unleashes his signature berserker rage as he lunges forward, claws at the ready to slice and dice. Meanwhile, the Juggernaut looms with his large, massive frame and iconic red suit as he prepares to pummel this X-Men. Every detail of this stunning statue, from the intricately sculpted mutants to the dynamic base, is perfectly captured with intense detail for Marvel fans. Whether you need a new X-Men Battle Diorama for your collection or want to witness Wolverine taking on Juggernaut's unstoppable power, this masterpiece is for you. Iron Studios has this 1/10 Art Scale statue priced at $405 and will be a Sideshow Collectibles exclusive. The clash between Wolverine and Juggernaut arrives in June 2024, and pre-orders are already live online with payment plans.

Wolverine vs Juggernaut – Marvel Comics Iron Studios Exclusive

"On an old wooden stair of an ancestral mansion in the Westchester County, New York, tears down underneath an old tapestry in hubris of flakes, barbs, and stumps under the brutal and destructive strength of the feet and fists of an unstoppable giant, wearing a leather armor and a bronze helmet. Against the colossus' attack, a bold and completely fearless figure of a mutant hero counterattacks, despite his small size in comparison with his opponent, and tough muscles over an indestructible skeleton, he unsheathes his sharp claws in his fists jumping on his enemy, wearing his classic yellow, blue, and black costume."

"This epic fight between two icons of Marvel's mutant universe is once again presented by Iron Studios on the statue Wolverine vs Juggernault – Marvel Comics Iron Studios Exclusive 10 Years – Art Scale 1:10 Statue, another exclusive release celebrating the 10 years of Iron Studios, that portray some of the most praised and award-winning Legacy Replica 1:4, Battle Diorama 1:6, and Prime Scale 1:3 statues in the Art Scale 1:10 format."

