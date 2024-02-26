Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, marvel, x-men

Cyclops Gets Animated with Iron Studios New X-Men 97' Statues

Iron Studios is back with a brand new and impressive selection of 1/10 Art Scale statue including the arrival of the X-Men 97’

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils Cyclops statuette from X-Men 97' animated revival.

1/10 Art Scale collectibles bring nostalgia with classic 90s X-Suits.

Cyclops statue features animation-style cel-shading and Danger Room base.

Pre-orders open for Q3 2024 release at $119.99, with more X-Men to follow.

To me, my X-Men! At long last, the hit X-Men: The Animated Series is back as Marvel Studios is giving our favorite mutants new stores. Originally debuting in the mid-90s, Marvel cartoons were at their peak, with Spider-Man and these mutants leading the charge. After nearly 20 years, new adventures await, with the original voice cast returning following the events of the first series. X-Men 97' is the first Marvel Studios project that will not be connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is pretty great. Iron Studios is bringing these new 97' adventures to life with a new set of uncanny 1/10 Art Scale statues.

Kicking things off first is the new leader of the X-Men, Scott Summers, aka Cyclops, who takes up his new position. Iron Studios was sure to faithfully capture all of that good old animated detail with these new releases, which is a nice touch. Coming in at 8" tall, Cyclops is featured in his slick 90s blue and yellow X-Suit and with cel-shading to capture that specific animation style. He is placed on a Danger Room themed base and will be priced at only $119.99 with a Q3 2024 release. Pre-orders are already live on the Iron Studios Store, and be on the lookout for more mutants coming soon, suga.

Leader of the X-Men – Cyclops – X-Men 97

"Wearing his praised costumed characteristic from the 90s, the founding member of the X-Men and field leader takes his left hand to his ruby-quartz visor, ready to project his pure power from his eyes, in the form of a controlled beam of concussive ruby-colored force. Cyclops is Scott Summers, born a mutant, he has the power to project pure energy from his eyes, and was Professor X's first student and ally in the fight for peace and equality between humans and mutants since he joined the X-Men."

"Presenting innovation in his painting in the form of a specific shading that highlights all the figures from this new collection as if the characters were coming out of the TV to the real world, Iron Studios present the statue "Cyclops – X-Men '97 – Art Scale 1/10", over a themed base in the "X" shape of the logo of the super group of mutant heroes."

