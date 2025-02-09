Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Transformers Constructicon Long Haul & Hook Arrive from Hasbro

Hasbro is back with some brand new releases for the Transformers Studio Series including the arrival of Constructicon Long Haul & Hook

Transform Long Haul to dump truck in 19 steps; Hook converts to crane in 17 steps.

Includes two blasters, a trailer, and seven combiner pieces for ultimate Devastator.

Pre-order now on Hasbro Pulse for $89.99; release set for August 2025.

The Constructicons are among the most iconic Decepticon subgroups, forming the massive combiner Devastator. Long Haul and Hook each play crucial roles in this team, and they are back with a brand new Transformers Studio Series 2-Pack. Coming to life from The Transformers: The Movie, these two are back and ready to shake up your collection. Long Haul comes in at 6.5" tall and will feature a movie-inspired Newton green design with the ability to dump trucks in just 19 steps. Look, on the other hand, will transform his signature crane vehicle in just 17 steps. This Constructicons set will come with two blaster accessories, along with a trailer and seven combiner pieces. Long Haul and Hook are priced at $89.99; pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse and other online retailers with an August 2025 release. Be sure to also snag up previous Constructicon figures, as Scrapper and Bonecrusher are getting separate releases. This means that Scavenger and Mixmaster will be the next Transformers Studio Series figure to release, allowing fans to finally build the deadly Devastator.

The Transformers: The Movie Constructicon Long Haul & Hook

"Bring the epic action of The Transformers: The Movie from the screen into your collection with the Transformers Studio Series 6.5-inch (16.5 cm) 2-pack that includes highly articulated Constructicon Long Haul and Constructicon Hook action figures! Convert the Constructicon Long Haul action figure from robot to dump truck mode in 19 steps."

"Convert the Constructicon Hook action figure from robot to crane mode in 17 steps. Combine with other Transformers Constructicon action figures to create the Devastator action figure! (Each sold separately, subject to availability.) Studio Series Transformers toys are collectible action figures that feature movie-inspired details and accessories. Look for more Transformers Studio Series collectible figures to build a movie-inspired collection (each sold separately, subject to availability)!"

