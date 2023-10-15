Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Transformers Decepticon Nemesis Bridge 3-Pack Revealed by Hasbro

There are More Than Meets The Eye with this set of collectibles as Hasbro is back with some new Transformers releases

Transformers fans are in for a real treat as Hasbro is back with another impressive Takara Tomy release. The Decepticon Nemesis Bridge se is here from the Dramatic Capture Series that features a blast from the past with some love for G1. This set of G1-inspired figures brings Megatron, Shockwave, Soundwave, and Laserbeak back, and they want some revenge. The Autobots better watch out as this set features some sweet cartoon-accurate deco and will come with a Captain's chair accessory for Megatron. Each figure will convert into a vehicle, with Shockwave turning into a Cybertronian spaceship, Soundwave as a cassette player, Laserbeak as a cassette, and Megatron as a tank. All of these deadly Deceptions will come with accessories and will be featured in the original Takara Tomy Transformers packaging and Japanese instructions. The Decepticon Nemesis Bridge Set is priced at $$109.99, pre-orders are live right here with a June 2024 release.

Transformers The Decepticon Nemesis Bridge Set

"Bring the ultimate Transformers experience to your collection with Takara Tomy Transformers Dramatic Capture Series The Decepticon Nemesis Bridge set! The Dramatic Capture Series celebrates 40 years of the Transformers brand with G1-inspired figures showcased in premium deco and details. This set comes with Megatron, Shockwave, Soundwave, and Laserbeak action figures, and also includes a Captain's chair and series-inspired weapon accessories. These adult collectible Transformers action figures for adults feature authentic Takara Tomy design and deco."

Includes 4 figures, 5 accessories, and instructions.

THE DECEPTICON NEMESIS BRIDGE: Celebrating the 40th anniversary of Transformers robots, this authentic Takara Tomy set comes with Megatron, Shockwave, Soundwave, and Laserbeak figures, with cartoon-accurate premium finish deco

MEGATRON CONVERTING ACTION FIGURE: The Megatron figure converts from robot to tank mode. Comes with Fusion Cannon and tank turret spear accessories

SHOCKWAVE CONVERTING ACTION FIGURE: The Shockwave figure converts from robot to Cybertronian spaceship mode

SOUNDWAVE CONVERTING ACTION FIGURE: The Soundwave figure converts from robot to cassette player mode. Comes with Sonic Cannon and Concussion blaster accessories

LASERBEAK CONVERTING MINI-CASSETTE FIGURE: The included Laserbeak figure converts from condor to mini-cassette mode. Figure in mini-cassette mode fits inside the Soundwave figure's chest

COMMAND THE SHIP: This set comes with a Captain's chair accessory that the Megatron figure can sit in

ORIGINAL PACKAGING AND INSTRUCTIONS: This Transformers action figure set comes with original packaging and Japanese-language instructions

