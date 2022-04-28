Transformers Generation Cyclonus is Back with New G1 Inspired Figure

Hasbro has revealed a new Transformers Generation Select figure is on the way with Cyclonus. Cyclonus is ready for a solo mission with a brand new figure working for some of the deadliest Decepticons out there. This bot has quickly made a name for himself and will do anything Galvatron says while providing loyalty to his leader like no other. Hasbro is bringing back this deadly Deception as their newest figure featuring a G1-inspired design from 1989. Cyclonus will transform into his jet mode in just 33 steps and will come with his fellow companion Nightstick. Nightstick will also transform into a blaster in just 4 steps, making this a deadly duo. Two blast effects and special foil stickers will be included with the set making this a fantastic new Generations Select release. The Transformers Generations Selects Voyager Cyclonus and Nightstick are priced at $38.99. He is set to hit the public in August 2022, and pre-orders are live here as well as other online retailers.

"Fans can take their Transformers figure collections to the next level with Generations Selects, a fan-dedicated line of figures featuring fan-favorite, special edition characters you can't find in the main line. This special edition Cyclonus figure is inspired by the classic 1986 toy release and converts from robot to jet mode in 33 steps. Includes a Nightstick figure that converts from robot to blaster mode in 4 steps. Also comes with 2 blast effects and a sheet of foil labels and sticker decals to decorate the Cyclonus figure."

Includes: 2 figures, 2 accessories, foil sticker sheet, and instructions.

EXPAND YOUR COLLECTION WITH SPECIAL EDITION FIGURES: Generations Selects is a fan-dedicated line of figures featuring special edition characters that can't be found in the main line

INSPIRED BY 1986 CYCLONUS: This Cyclonus figure is inspired by the classic G1 toy release in 1986

CLASSIC TRANSFORMERS CONVERSION: This Cyclonus figure converts from robot to jet mode in 33 steps

COMES WITH NIGHTSTICK FIGURE: Includes a Nightstick figure that converts from robot to blaster mode in 4 steps. Also comes with 2 blast effects

FOIL LABELS AND STICKER DECALS: Comes with a sheet of foil labels and stickers to decorate the Cyclonus figure

Figure scale: 7 inches

