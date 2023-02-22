Transformers Get Prehistorical with Hasbro's New Dinobot Snarl Hasbro is back and ready to help fan get closer to a complete Transformers Dinobot collection as Snarl is ready for action

Your Transformers Dinobots collection is about to get a new arrival as Hasbro unveils its latest Studio Series figure. Coming to life right out of the hit animated film Transformers: The Movie, Dinobot Snarl is ready for action. This impressive Autobot is prepared to go prehistoric on the Deception with an incredible sculpt. Standing 8.5" tall, Snarl will be released as a Studios Series Leader figure and will turn into his infamous Stegosaurus mode. Dinobot fans will be able to transform him into his bot mode in 31 steps, and he features new windowless packaging. These impressive Transformers: The Movie Dinobot figures have been nothing less than impressive but come with a price. A $54.99 price tag also comes with the Studio Series Leader 86-19 Dinobot Snarl, and he is set for an August 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here.

More Prehistoric Dinobot Action Arrives from Hasbro

"Bring the epic action of the Transformers movies from the big screen into your collection with the Transformers Studio Series Leader Class Dinobot Snarl action figure! Snarl and the Autobots must find a way to destroy Unicron before Cybertron is devoured. Transformers Studio Series toys are collectible action figures for 8 year old boys and girls that feature movie-inspired details and accessories. Convert the action figure from robot to stegosaurus mode in 31 steps and pose the Dinobot Snarl toy in the included Battle of Autobot City removable backdrop scene. Transformers action figures for boys and girls make great gifts!"

Includes: figure, accessory, removable backdrop, and instructions.

TRANSFORMERS STUDIO SERIES LEADER CLASS: These 8.5-inch collectible action figures inspired by iconic movie scenes and designed with specs and details to reflect the Transformers movie universe

8.5-INCH SCALE DINOBOT SNARL: Transformers Studio Series 86-19 Dinobot Snarl action figure for boys and girls is highly articulated for posability and features movie-inspired deco and details

2 ICONIC MODES: This Transformers toy for 8 year old boys and girls features classic conversion between robot and stegosaurus modes in 31 steps

AWESOME ACCESSORIES: Transformers figure comes with a sword accessory that attaches to the Dinobot Snarl figure in both modes

REMOVABLE BACKDROP: Removable backdrop displays Dinobot Snarl figure in the Battle of Autobot City scene. Fans can use the backdrop and pose their figures in the scene with their own style

