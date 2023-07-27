Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged:

Transformers Grimlock Rises from the Toxic Sludge Swamps of Cybertron

Toxitron is back and is unleashing some new radioactive mayhem with Hasbro as they unveiled some new Toxic Sludge Transformers

Get ready for pure toxic madness as Toxitron is finally coming to the world of Transformers. Toxitron was an unreleased redeco of Optimus Prime featuring a neon purple and green design. This failed experiment was more than the Decepticons bargained for, and now he is making a name for himself with his own set of toxic warriors. Rising up from the Toxic Sludge Swamps of Cybertron, new unreleased G2 Universe Transformers are on the way, and Grimlock has joined Toxitron's army. Featuring a bright neon yellow deco, this Dinobot is packing quite the radioactive punch and is ready to take on the Autobots. These new Toxitron Collection figures will be Walmart Exclusives and will be a must have set for any Transformers Legacy: Evolution collector. Pre-orders are not live just yet on Walmart (here), but Hasbro Pulse did drop a couple online here, so watch out for a restock. Stay tuned for more Toxitron Collection releases as they come!

The Power of Transformers Toxitron is Unleashed with Hasbro

"Unleash a storm of toxic destruction with the G2 Universe Grimlock action figure! This converting Transformers action figure for boys and girls is inspired by the original color designs from the G2 toy line in the '90s. The bright color scheme of this Transformers toy is sure to stand out in any fan's collection. This G2 Universe Grimlock toy makes a great gift for Transformers fans and collectors. Look for more Transformers Legacy toys to add to your collection (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

Includes: Figure, accessory, and instructions.

TOXITRON COLLECTION: A collection of Transformers robots has risen out of the Toxic Sludge Swamps of Cybertron! Toxitron is unleashing radioactive mayhem with a team of toxic warriors

G2-INSPIRED DESIGNS: These action figures are inspired by some of the unreleased color designs from the original G2 toy line. Featuring bright neon color schemes, these figures will stand out in your collection

2 EPIC MODES: Transformers action figure for boys and girls converts from robot to T. rex mode in 23 steps

AWESOME ACCESSORIES: This G2 Universe Grimlock toy for 8 year old boys and girls comes with a blaster accessory that attaches to the figure in both modes

CELEBRATE THE LEGACY: Transformers Legacy Evolution celebrates 40 years of Transformers history. Collect different characters to create your ideal Legacy lineup (each sold separately, subject to availability)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!