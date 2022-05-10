Transformers Legacy Wreck 'N Rule Impactor and Spindle Set Arrives

Hasbro has called in backup from one of the roughest and toughest Autobot warriors around with the Wreckers. Spindle and Impactor are ready to complete their mission and take down any Decepticon in their path as Hasbro reveals their new Transformers Legacy Wreck 'N Rule Collection Comic Universe set. Both Transformers bots will feature a Comic Universe deco and will come with the ability to transform. Impactor will convert into his tank mode in just 19 steps, and Spindle turns into his Spinosaurus Skeleton in just 28 steps. The gold and purple design really pop here, and Transformers fans will not want to miss out on this exclusive set. This Transformers set seems to be 1 of 5 Wreck 'N Rule Collection packs that will create a full scene when fully united. Spindle and Impactor will release exclusively at Amazon here for $44.99 and is set to drop in November 2022.

"When a mission seems like a lost cause, the Autobots call in their toughest task force: the Wreckers. This elite strike team of hardcore warriors is prepared to rush in blasters-blazing and get the job done. Impactor is legendary for his unyielding strength and bravery in leading the Wreckers. Spindle, a new recruit, fiercely charges into battle by his side. Comic Universe Impactor figure converts to tank mode in 19 steps. Spindle figure converts to Spinosaurus mode in 28 steps. Spindle figure breaks apart into additional weapon and armor accessories to weaponize Comic Universe Impactor figure. Includes 2 blaster accessories."

"The Wreck 'N Rule Collection includes 5 exciting packs, featuring some of the most celebrated Wreckers throughout the Transformers multiverse! (Each sold separately, subject to availability.) Includes: 2 figures, 4 accessories, and instructions."

WRECK 'N RULE COLLECTION: If a mission is a lost cause, the Autobots call in their toughest task force: the Wreckers. This elite strike team is prepared to rush in blasters-blazing and get the job done

THE LEADER AND THE NEW RECRUIT: Impactor is legendary for his unyielding strength and bravery in leading the Wreckers. Spindle, a new recruit, fiercely charges into battle by his side

CLASSIC CONVERSION & ACCESSORIES: Comic Universe Impactor figure converts to tank mode in 19 steps. Spindle figure converts to Spinosaurus mode in 28 steps. Includes 2 blaster accessories

ASSEMBLE THE HAMMER: Each Wreck 'N Rule Collection pack includes with a piece of the Wreckers hammer. Collect all 5 packs to assemble and display the hammer (each sold separately, subject to availability)

EXCLUSIVE PACKAGING ART: Packaging features a piece of exclusive artwork. Collect all 5 Wreck 'N Rule Collection packs to piece together the full scene (each sold separately, subject to availability)

