Transformers Generations Retro Headmaster Figures Coming from Hasbro

More Transformers are incoming as Hasbro announces a massive lot of upcoming figures. We already showed off some of the newest figures coming from Transformers: The Movie with new Studio Series. This time we stay in the realm of nostalgia with four new Transformers Generations Deluxe Retro Headmaster figures. Hasbro unveils three new Autobots and one new Decepticon that will be joining your bot collection in the Summer of 2021. They did not mention where these figures would be heading or if they were exclusives. With a lot of the retro toys hitting Walmart's lately I would not be surprised if that is where they will end up. Enough of that, let's just into the reveals starting with Chromedome. Inspired by the 1987 G1 release, Chromedome is back and stands 5.5 inches and transforms in just 14 steps. The Transformer will also have his head convert into Stylor and will come loaded with two blasters. The next Transformers reveal is Hardhead who rolls on in next. Sporting his tank mode this bot can transform in just 14 steps. He is designed just like his original G1 counterpart and will have his head convert to Tank Commander Duros. Both of these Autobots will make a fine addition to any Transformers collection as it gives a nice throwback to retro designs.

The Autobot reveals continue with Brainstorm who will also include his binary bonded partner, Arcana. Standing at 5.5 inches, Brainstorm Will be able to convert into his jet mode in just 17 steps. He also includes two blast accessories as well as classic textbooks in inspiration from the 1987 G1 release. Finally, the Decepticons join in on the fun with their one and only release Mindwipe. Unlike most Transformers, this bot converts into his iconic bat mode and can be done in just 17 steps. He will stand at 5.5 inches tall and will also feature of converting head to show off Headmaster Trainer Vorath. With G1 designs and deco, this is yet another great figure to show off a blast from the past and will be perfect for any fan. Pre-orders have not been announced just yet but they are priced at $19.99 and scheduled to release in the summer of 2021. Collectors can find current Transformers collectibles located here include new Beast Wars, Studios Series, and much more.

