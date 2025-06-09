Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Transformers Road Hauler Rides in with New Takara Tomy MPG-18 Set

There is more than meets the eye, as a new selection of Transformers collectibles are ready for action and coming soon from Hasbro

Article Summary Takara Tomy unveils a Masterpiece G1 Road Hauler figure with classic Autobot styling and premium details

Road Hauler stands out with a neon green paint job, crane truck alt mode, and blue-collar Autobot backstory

Loaded with customizable accessories, the figure includes swappable heads, crane attachments, and a blaster

The collectible releases June 2026 for $214.99 with original Japanese packaging and instructions

Road Hauler is a deep-cut gem for Transformers fans; originally seen only briefly in the G1 cartoon, Road Hauler is a green repaint of Grapple. This Constructicon reject didn't join the Decepticons; instead, he chose to stay loyal to the Autobots. He takes pride in his heavy lifting and has a distinctive crane arm and a bright, bold, neon green color scheme. Road Hauler brings gritty, blue-collar energy to the Autobot lineup, and now Hasbro is bringing him to life with their new Transformers Takara Tomy MPG-18 Road Hauler figure. This classic G1 design is back with updated deco, new articulations, and a classic throwback Transformer sculpt.

This Transformers release will feature original packaging and Japanese-language instructions to make it as authentic to the original as possible. Road Hauler is loaded with accessories, too, with swappable grapple and bucket attachments for his crane and interchangeable grilles. Other accessories include two interchangeable heads with three interchangeable face plates and a blaster to take on any Decepticons. The Transformers Takara Tomy MPG-18 Road Hauler is priced at $214.99, and pre-orders are live on Hasbro Pulse with a June 2026 release.

Transformers Takara Tomy MPG-18 Road Hauler

"Bring the ultimate Transformers experience to your collection with Takara Tomy Transformers MPG-18 Road Hauler figure. This collectible Transformers action figure for adults features deco and details inspired by the fan-favorite Constructicon character. Includes accessories for customizing your display, including interchangeable heads and faces, interchangeable crane attachments, and even an anime-inspired grille to swap in. Figure comes in its original packaging with Japanese-language instructions."

TRANSFORMERS MASTERPIECE ROAD HAULER: This premium Road Hauler Transformers collectible figure features deco and details from the Transformers universe

CONVERTS FROM BOT TO CRANE TRUCK: The Road Hauler figure converts from robot to crane truck, with a moveable crane arm and extendable outriggers

PREMIUM ACCESSORIES FOR CUSTOMIZATION: Comes with grapple and bucket attachments for crane, 2 interchangeable heads and 3 interchangeable face plates, interchangeable grilles, and blaster accessory

