Transformers: Shattered Glass Flamewar & Fireglide Arrive from Hasbro

To this day, I still truly love the Transformers: Shattered Glass storyline, as I love to see the villains as heroes. It has been a blast to see Hasbro continue to bring the world of Shattered Glass to their Generations line. To make things even better, a new figure is here as the heroic Decepticon Flamewar has arrived with Fireglide. This hero is dedicated to Megatron's noble cause, and she is ready to join the fight and features her Shattered Glass deco. Flamewar will convert from robot to motorcycle mode in 20 steps, and Fireglide transforms to a battle axe in 5 steps. Two Energon blades and dual-bladed wheel accessories are included assisting her fight against the evil Autobots. Just like previous versions, Hasbro has also included an exclusive Hasbro Pulse variant cover of IDW's Shattered Glass comic. The Transformers Generations Shattered Glass Collection Decepticon Flamewar with Fireglide is priced at $44.99. She is set to join the fight in November 2022, and pre-orders are live right here.

"Fans can explore this topsy-turvy reality with the Transformers Shattered Glass Collection, featuring classic Transformers characters, with a twist! Flamewar wholeheartedly believes in the Decepticon cause and the leadership of Megatron, so much so that she's willing to lay everything on the line for it. This Decepticon Flamewar figure converts from robot to motorcycle mode in 20 steps. Deco is inspired by the Shattered Glass universe, complete with a red Decepticon logo. Comes with Fireglide figure that converts from to battle axe mode in 5 steps. Includes 2 Energon blades and dual-bladed wheel accessory."

Includes 2 figures, 4 accessories, and instructions.

SHATTERED GLASS COLLECTION: The Shattered Glass Collection shatters everything you know about Transformers figures. Inspired by an alternate universe where the heroic Decepticons battle the evil Autobots

HEROIC…DECEPTICONS?: Flamewar wholeheartedly believes in the Decepticon cause and the leadership of Megatron, so much so that she's willing to lay everything on the line for it

CLASSIC CONVERSION: Decepticon Flamewar figure converts from robot to motorcycle mode in 20 steps. Comes with Fireglide Battlemaster figure that converts from pterodactyl to battle axe mode in 5 steps

ALTERNATE UNIVERSE-INSPIRED DECO: This Decepticon Flamewar figure's deco is inspired by the Shattered Glass universe, complete with a red Decepticon logo. Comes with 2 Energon blades and dual-bladed wheel accessory

COLLECT OTHER SHATTERED GLASS FIGURES: Look for other Shattered Glass figures to build the ultimate alternate universe collection (each sold separately, subject to availability)

