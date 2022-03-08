Transformers Starscream Takes Action with New Sentinel Nendoroid

Sentinel has revealed that another Transformers Nendoroid figure is on the way as the battle of Earth contours. This marks the fourth Transformers Nendoroid to get released with Megatron, Optimus Prime, and Nemesis Prime. Another Decepticon is joining the cause as Starscream is ready for his time to shine. These little bots do not transform like your usual figures but are loaded with detail and color. Each of these Nendoroid Transformers is showcased in their G1 classic format and will come with some nice accessories. Starscream will come with a swappable shouting face, display base, and hand to help him capture him in battle.

Packed with color and a very fun miniaturized design, Sentinel captures the magic of Transformers with these figures. I am glad they are continuing to build up their own Nendoroid world, and now I just hope more Autobots are on the way. Starscream is already up for pre-order with Good Smile Company for $54.99 here, and he is set to release in August 2022. Pre-orders will only stay open until April 6, 2022, and be sure to also order a Megatron to help capture plenty of iconic Transformers scenes between them. What Autobots do you want to see release next? Bumblebee and Ironhide are easily on the top of my list. Roll Out!

"I am the new leader of the Decepticons!" From the "Transformers" series comes a Nendoroid of the Decepticon Air Commander Starscream! The Nendoroid is fully articulated, allowing you to create all kinds of action poses. He comes with a shouting face plate as an optional part. The face plate can be used to create battle scenes, or pose Starscream with Nendoroid Megatron, previously made available for preorder, to display Starscream with the look on his face when Megatron gets angry at him!