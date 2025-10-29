Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Transformers The Thirteen Quintus Prime Figure Revealed by Hasbro

Hasbro attended MCM London this past weekend and unveiled a new assortment of collectibles including new Transformers releases

Article Summary Hasbro unveils new Transformers The Thirteen Quintus Prime figure at MCM London for Age of the Primes line

Quintus Prime stands 5.5 inches tall and converts into a squid-inspired spaceship in 15 transformation steps

Includes Emberstone accessory, fitting in robot chest or spaceship cockpit for added play and display options

Pre-orders for Quintus Prime are open now at $27.99 with a scheduled February 2026 release date

Hasbro is finally diving deeper into the Transformers lore as it continues to bring The Thirteen Primes to life. These Thirteen are the original Transformers that Primus, the godlike source of all Cybertronian life, created. He created them to battle his dark counterpart, Unicron, and each Prime represents a fundamental aspect of creation and leadership. One is Quintus Prime, also known as the Creator of Life, who was gifted with the Emberstone. He uses it to create new forms of life across the universe; however, his curiosity has often led to hostile or unstable creations, throwing off the intended balance.

Quintus Prime is now here from Hasbro for their Transformers Age of the Prime line, standing 5.5" tall and converting into a spaceship in just 15 steps. This squid-like spaceship will even be able to hold Quintus Prime's one accessory, as Hasbro included the Emberstone. Continue to build up the original Thirteen Transformers with Hasbro, as pre-orders are already live for this new release for $27.99 with a February 2026 release.

Transformers Age of the Primes – The Thirteen Quintus Prime

"With intricate poseability and an Emberstone accessory that fits inside his chest or in the cockpit of the spaceship, The Thirteen Quintus Prime action figure makes an awesome addition to any collection. Look for more Transformers collectible toys (sold separately, subject to availability) featuring characters like Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron, and more to create a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

AGE OF THE PRIMES THE THIRTEEN QUINTUS PRIME: This Transformers The Thirteen Qunitus Prime figure features deco and details inspired by the Transformers universe

5.5-INCH DELUXE CLASS TRANSFORMERS FIGURE: In robot mode, the Transformers action figure is 5.5 inches (14 cm) tall

CONVERT BETWEEN ROBOT AND SPACESHIP MODE IN 15 STEPS: This Transformers toy figure converts between modes in 15 steps

EMBERSTONE ACCESSORY: Comes with an Emberstone accessory that fits in the cockpit in squid-spaceship mode and becomes a chest orb in robot mode

