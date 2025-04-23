Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: nfl, transformers

Transformers x Pittsburgh Steelers Collide with Autobot Steelsmash

Two worlds are collide as the Transformers universe is going for a touchdown with a new set of NFL converting robots

Article Summary Meet Steelsmash, the Autobot transforming into a Steelers helmet in 23 steps!

Get ready for game day with Steelsmash's mini football and helmet accessories.

Perfect collectible for both NFL fans and Transformers enthusiasts alike.

Pre-order Steelsmash for $24.99 on Amazon starting April 22, 2025!

Introducing Steelsmash, the powerhouse Autobot representing the Pittsburgh Steelers in the new 2025 Transformers x NFL collaboration. Standing at 5.5 inches tall, Steelsmash transforms into a black-and-gold Steelers football helmet in 23 detailed steps. It is time for kick off with this beauty that features those signature Pittsburgh Steelers colors and that fresh Autobot symbol on his chest. In helmet mode, he becomes a perfect miniature replica of the Steelers' game gear, ideal for desk displays or shelves.

The fun does not end there just yet, as Steelsmash will also come with a few accessories, like a mini football and a mini helmet, which he can wear when it is game time. Bring some Energon fury to the football field with this collectible that perfectly blends the NFL with the Transformers universe. Whether you're cheering from the stands or converting him on your coffee table, Steelsmash is ready for game time at $24.99, and pre-orders will be arriving soon on Amazon. Be on the lookout for other NFL Autobots from the Chiefs, Packers, and the Cowboys.

Transformers x NFL Crossover – Pittsburgh Steelers Steelsmash

"(HASBRO | Ages 8 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 | Pre-order on April 22 at 12AM ET on Amazon; available Fall 2025.) Experience the epic combo of TRANSFORMERS robots and the NFL with the TRANSFORMERS Pittsburgh Steelers Steelsmash toy!"

"This 5.5-inch figure converts from robot action figure to football helmet mode in 23 steps. With intricate poseability and accessories like a mini football the figure can hold and a mini helmet that the robot figure can wear, this unique collaborative action figure makes an awesome addition to any TRANSFORMERS or NFL collection. Look for more TRANSFORMERS collectible toys (each sold separately, subject to availability) featuring favorite characters like Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron, and more to create a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

