Travel Across the Galaxy with Gentle Giant's New Star Wars Statues

Clear some space in your collection as a new set of statues are on the way from Gentle Giant Ltd. with the world of Star Wars

A galaxy far, far away awaits as Gentle Giant Ltd. is back with a new set of Star Wars statues. We return to the Original Trilogy for our first statues as Chewbacca has arrived from A New Hope with a 2,000 piece limited edition statue. This fuzzball comes in at 11.5" tall and is loaded with some impressive textured detail that Star Wars fans will appreciate. Up next is Luke Skywalker and Yoda from The Empire Strikes Back as they continue to train on Dagobah. This statue comes in at 6" tall and 3,000 pieces and will ahem any collection flowing with the Force. The last Star Wars collectible is a big one as Grand Admiral Thrawn has returned from Ahsoka and at only 1,000 pieces. All three of these Star Wars beauties are set for a Q2 2024 release and pre-orders are already live. Fans can find Thrawn right here, Chewbacca right here, and Yoda & Luke right here.

Ahsoka – Grand Admiral Thrawn Legends in 3-Dimensions Bust

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! Grand Admiral Thrawn is a legend in the Empire, and now he's a Legend in 3-D! The live-action Thrawn has finally been revealed on the Disney+ series Ahsoka, and Gentle Giant LTD is celebrating with a portrait of the blue-skinned villain in bust form! Measuring approximately 10 inches tall, this ½ scale bust sits atop a Star Destroyer base, and is limited to only 1000 pieces. It comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box."

New Hope – Chewbacca Premier Collection Statue

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! If Chewbacca is your co-pilot, then you need this 1/7 scale statue of the loyal Wookiee as he levels his bowcaster at the enemy! Whether you display it alone or with its Han Solo companion piece, it's an amazing addition to any classic Star Wars collection. Limited to only 2000 pieces, it stands approximately 11.5 inches tall, and comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box."

The Empire Strikes Back – Luke Skywalker with Yoda Mini Bust

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! "Do or do not! There is no try!" You can almost hear Yoda delivering lessons to Luke Skywalker as you look at this 1/6 scale mini-bust of the pair training on Dagobah! With Yoda in Luke's backpack, the duo measure 6 inches atop a black pedestal, and are limited to only 3,000 pieces. It comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box."

