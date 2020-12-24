NECA 12 Days Of Downloads: TMNT Animated Line Checklist

Every year, NECA gives collectors a wonderful gift: 12 Days of Downloads, when they provide us with figure line checklists so you can see what exactly is in a line, what you might be missing, and just all-around badass poster art for your desktop or however you choose to use it. I still hold out hope that one-year, NECA will do actual posters of these that you can buy; I would love to hang some of these in my collecting room. Or maybe pack them in with a final wave of figures that year or something I don't know. Anyway, here is today's look at their mega-popular TMNT line based around the animated series.

NECA's TMNT Animated Line Is The Hottest In The Figure Market

I wonder if when NECA decided to really go whole hog into the TMNT animated line if they could have ever imagined it would take off like it has. Sellouts everywhere, crazy aftermarket prices, collectors with pitchforks at the ready. This is the hottest line in the figure market, hands down, and the fact that it is a Target exclusive does not help things. They have done a ton to alleviate that, like selling more runs of the most popular figures in their online store and going back into production on hot sets like Beebob and Rocksteady, but the demand still exists.

In this TMNT checklist, there are some reveals as well. We are getting two frog packs, all four TMNT brothers in disguise, and Chrome Dome is coming. This also has our first really great looks at Ace Duck, Muckman w/ Joe Eyeball, and Rat king. It looks like the early part of 2021 is going to be pretty busy for TMNT fans and collectors, and we wouldn't want it any other way.